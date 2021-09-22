Dr Disrespect – Gaming’s Premier Superstar – Drops Custom, Limited-Edition Turtle Beach and Roccat Gear – Available Now

Leading gaming accessory maker and best-selling gaming headset brand Turtle Beach (Nasdaq: HEAR), and its award-winning PC peripherals brand ROCCAT, today launched all-new custom, limited-edition gaming gear in collaboration with Dr Disrespect. Turtle Beach, ROCCAT, and the two-time champ are ferociously stepping into The Arena for a limited time with a Champion Grade gaming headset, mouse, keyboard, and mousepad. Doc fans can now dominate like the 6-foot 8-inch specimen with the limited-edition Dr Disrespect Stealth 700 Gen 2 headset, Vulcan TKL Pro keyboard, Kone Pro mouse, and Sense Immortal mousepad. If you believe yourself to be powerful enough to wield these lethal gaming weapons and capture the essence of Doc, visit www.turtlebeach.com and www.roccat.com to get your limited-edition Dr Disrespect gear today while supplies last.

“We are honored to have worked side by side with the Doc to develop and refine a unique and powerful line of gaming gear worthy of the award-winning, back-to-back champion, gaming lord, and his legion of Champions Club members,” said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. “Firm handshakes all around to our teams at Turtle Beach and ROCCAT who took Doc’s vision and forged these ruthless tools of dominance.”

“Yayayayayayayayayayayayayayayayayayayayayayayaya ya ya ya ya ya yeah yeah yeah yeah,” said Dr Disrespect. “Firm handshakes, indeed, Stark, firm handshakes indeed. To my friends at Turtle Beach and ROCCAT, job well-done!”

Dr Disrespect continued, “When I first asked the teams at Turtle Beach and ROCCAT to help elevate Champions Club members’ skills, they knew I meant business because I’ve never allowed any other gaming company to have this level of access into the inner sanctum of The Arena. They clearly understood that the honor of creating gear that passes the VSM demands was not to be toyed with, and the teams did an unbelievable job in producing these high-grade weapons of digital mass destruction."

Dr Disrespect again continued, “I take full responsibility for...no, I revel in…the mayhem, that is about to be unleashed.”

This gear is for Champions. For the ultimate in gaming audio performance, the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Dr Disrespect wireless gaming headset for PS5 & PS4 delivers Champion Grade performance with a wireless connection as strong as the 2X himself, a long-lasting 20-hour battery, Aerofit Ear Cushions, and powerful 50mm Nanoclear drivers. Its paltry MSRP is $149.95.