checkAd

Dr Disrespect – Gaming’s Premier Superstar – Drops Custom, Limited-Edition Turtle Beach and Roccat Gear – Available Now

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.09.2021, 19:15  |  32   |   |   

Leading gaming accessory maker and best-selling gaming headset brand Turtle Beach (Nasdaq: HEAR), and its award-winning PC peripherals brand ROCCAT, today launched all-new custom, limited-edition gaming gear in collaboration with Dr Disrespect. Turtle Beach, ROCCAT, and the two-time champ are ferociously stepping into The Arena for a limited time with a Champion Grade gaming headset, mouse, keyboard, and mousepad. Doc fans can now dominate like the 6-foot 8-inch specimen with the limited-edition Dr Disrespect Stealth 700 Gen 2 headset, Vulcan TKL Pro keyboard, Kone Pro mouse, and Sense Immortal mousepad. If you believe yourself to be powerful enough to wield these lethal gaming weapons and capture the essence of Doc, visit www.turtlebeach.com and www.roccat.com to get your limited-edition Dr Disrespect gear today while supplies last.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210922005879/en/

“We are honored to have worked side by side with the Doc to develop and refine a unique and powerful line of gaming gear worthy of the award-winning, back-to-back champion, gaming lord, and his legion of Champions Club members,” said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. “Firm handshakes all around to our teams at Turtle Beach and ROCCAT who took Doc’s vision and forged these ruthless tools of dominance.”

“Yayayayayayayayayayayayayayayayayayayayayayayaya ya ya ya ya ya yeah yeah yeah yeah,” said Dr Disrespect. “Firm handshakes, indeed, Stark, firm handshakes indeed. To my friends at Turtle Beach and ROCCAT, job well-done!”

Dr Disrespect continued, “When I first asked the teams at Turtle Beach and ROCCAT to help elevate Champions Club members’ skills, they knew I meant business because I’ve never allowed any other gaming company to have this level of access into the inner sanctum of The Arena. They clearly understood that the honor of creating gear that passes the VSM demands was not to be toyed with, and the teams did an unbelievable job in producing these high-grade weapons of digital mass destruction."

Dr Disrespect again continued, “I take full responsibility for...no, I revel in…the mayhem, that is about to be unleashed.”

This gear is for Champions. For the ultimate in gaming audio performance, the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Dr Disrespect wireless gaming headset for PS5 & PS4 delivers Champion Grade performance with a wireless connection as strong as the 2X himself, a long-lasting 20-hour battery, Aerofit Ear Cushions, and powerful 50mm Nanoclear drivers. Its paltry MSRP is $149.95.

Seite 1 von 3


Turtle Beach Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dr Disrespect – Gaming’s Premier Superstar – Drops Custom, Limited-Edition Turtle Beach and Roccat Gear – Available Now Leading gaming accessory maker and best-selling gaming headset brand Turtle Beach (Nasdaq: HEAR), and its award-winning PC peripherals brand ROCCAT, today launched all-new custom, limited-edition gaming gear in collaboration with Dr Disrespect. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on ...
bluebird bio Submits Biologics License Application (BLA) to FDA for betibeglogene autotemcel ...
Science, Innovation, and Inclusion Are Vital in Addressing the World’s Most Pressing Issues, Says ...
AT&T CEO John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Adobe Reports Record Revenue
Moody’s Announces Participation in New GFANZ Alliance: Commits to Align Products and Services to Achieve Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2050
Pfizer and BioNTech Expand Collaboration with U.S. to Provide 500 Million Additional COVID-19 ...
Lilly to Supply the EU and EEA with up to 220,000 Doses of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab ...
Jing-Jin Electric and Allison Transmission Partner to Accelerate Development of Commercial Vehicle ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.09.21Turtle Beach’s Neat Microphones Brand Reveals the Skyline – An Elegant, Easy-to-Use USB Microphone
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Turtle Beach’s Redesigned Recon 200 Gen 2 Powered Multiplatform Gaming Headset Is Now Available at Retailers Worldwide
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21ROCCAT’s Pro Line of PC Gaming Mice Support NVIDIA’s Reflex Latency Analyzer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21Turtle Beach Becomes an Official Sponsor of UCSD Esports
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21ROCCAT Teams Up With UK Call of Duty Content Creator and Sidemen Co-owner Vikkstar for Full PC Peripheral Partnership
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21Turtle Beach to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 8, 2021
Accesswire | Analysen
23.08.21Best-Selling Console Gaming Headset Brand Turtle Beach Unveils the Newly Redesigned Recon 200 Gen 2
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten