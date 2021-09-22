Leaders in Cloud Adoption Approach Cloud Differently and Achieve 10x Greater ROI, Says Research by Wipro FullStride Cloud Services

Wipro FullStride Cloud Services developed the report based on a survey of 1,300 global C-level executives and key decision-makers from 11 industries and six countries (see “Methodology” below). Wipro considered leaders to be the top 19% of respondents based on cloud maturity, while beginners represented the lowest 32%; this was not based on revenue. This broad scope makes the report the first of its kind to analyze cloud maturity among businesses, identify business transformation opportunities and define a seven-step roadmap for cloud leadership.

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today released a report indicating that leaders in cloud adoption approach their cloud journey differently than beginners, enabling them to achieve a 10x greater annualized return on investment. Wipro’s report, “Making Business Thrive: A Cloud Leader Roadmap for Achieving 10x ROI,” outlines these best practices for enterprises beginning their cloud journey or seeking to accelerate their results. The report also identifies dozens of key cloud-adoption metrics for multiple industries and countries.

“Cloud is no longer just for cost savings or building agility. Our new report demonstrates that cloud drives high-impact transformation and benefits at every level of the business, including the bottom line,” said Rajan Kohli, President and Managing Partner, Integrated Digital, Engineering and Application Services, Wipro Limited. “As enterprise leaders look to grow their business and respond to shifting markets, cloud capabilities – fueled by a well-orchestrated partner ecosystem – are an ideal choice to accelerate growth. Wipro stands ready to partner with clients to help them take a full stride toward cloud leadership and leverage hyperscalers and other partners for maximizing impact to their businesses.”

Cloud Adoption Drives Profitability

According to Wipro’s research, the primary benefit of cloud adoption has shifted from increasing efficiency to driving profitability and revenue. This trend that will continue as the cloud becomes more intelligent, hyperconnected and pervasive. Participants said their use of the cloud provides a range of financial, operational and strategic benefits, most of which will increase substantially during the next two years. Wipro FullStride Cloud Services found that within two years, survey respondents expect that cloud will help: