Norse Mythology NFT Series Launch on TSANFT Metaverse and LATOKEN Auction Marketplace

Autor: Accesswire
23.09.2021   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Roadman Investments Corp. (TSXV:LITT) (the "Company") and investee TSA NFT Marketplace ( "TSANFT") is pleased to announce that it has partnered with LATOKEN Auction Marketplace ("LATOKEN") to launch …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Roadman Investments Corp. (TSXV:LITT) (the "Company") and investee TSA NFT Marketplace ( "TSANFT") is pleased to announce that it has partnered with LATOKEN Auction Marketplace ("LATOKEN") to launch the Norse Mythology Series of 100 characters, first 5 editions will be planned on auction on September 28st, 2021.

The launch of the newest series of TSANFT Metaverse Norse Mythology celebrates the excitement and the hopes and dreams of collaborating in the new era of NFT, in a beautiful and artistic format. ( Preview available : https://www.teaswap.art/drops)

Norse Mythology NFT Series are curated by TSANFT Metaverse studio and Sodo Production, there are total 100 limited edition issued in 2021.

LATOKEN is a leading digital assets exchange with a mission to make it easy to manage assets and money worldwide. LATOKEN has more than 1.8 million active accounts, with more than 1 million mobile app installs with 4.5 reviews by more than 25,000 users. The LATOKEN L1 blockchain mainnet launch is planned for October, 2021. The new blockchain and DeFi ecosystem will be focused on capital markets and banking use cases as well as network effects of incoming financial institutions entering the market.

TSANFT Marketplace is a new cross-chain marketplace of digital NFT Art built on the Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum network, powered by the DeFi solutions. TSANFT currently has 3 spaces: NFT Marketplace, NFT Incubator and NFT Finance. TSA NFT Finance offers unique features by combining NFTs and DeFi into one and allowing NFT collectors to yield farm and stake.

Luke Montaine, President of Roadman states, "this is a tremendous opportunity for Roadman to expand its NFT exposure. According to ARK Invest, August non-fungible token (NFT) trading volume surged as decentralized marketplace OpenSea crossed a record breaking $3 billion in monthly volume, up more than 12-fold from $248 million during July, its second-best month. This massive growth is showing the hyper growth of this space, and we are very optimistic about the impact this space will have on Roadman in near and long term."

Currently, three NFT categories are driving this explosion in growth:

One-of-One Pieces: unique creations that can span multiple mediums including digital and generative artwork, music, and 3D renderings.

Avatars: one-of-N collections such as CryptoPunks and Bored Ape Yacht Club, which purchasers use to represent their digital personas in social media profile pictures.

In-Game Assets: NFT-based items that purchasers can trade across platforms in play-to-earn games like Axie Infinity, and ARK featured last month.

