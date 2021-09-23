checkAd

ACNB Corporation Announces Retirement of Chief Financial Officer

globenewswire
23.09.2021   

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ: ACNB), financial holding company for ACNB Bank and Russell Insurance Group, Inc., announces that David W. Cathell, Executive Vice President/Treasurer & Chief Financial Officer of ACNB Corporation and ACNB Bank, intends to retire from all of his positions with the Corporation and its subsidiaries effective the close of business on May 31, 2022. In addition to Mr. Cathell’s positions with ACNB Corporation and ACNB Bank, he serves as Vice President & Treasurer of Russell Insurance Group, Inc. Mr. Cathell, age 67, joined the organization in 2005 and was named Chief Financial Officer in 2007.

“Mr. Cathell has been with ACNB Corporation for 16 years. During this time, he has committed his professional life to the Corporation as both the Bank and the insurance agency have grown and evolved,” stated James P. Helt, ACNB Corporation and ACNB Bank President & Chief Executive Officer. “His financial institution experience and knowledge have contributed to our successes, including the community bank acquisitions in Maryland in 2017 and 2020. We are sincerely thankful for his dedication and service over these years, and wish him the best as he looks forward to retirement.”

In alignment with the long-term executive management succession plans for ACNB Corporation and ACNB Bank, Kaplan Partners, an executive search and board advisory firm headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, has been retained to initiate a formal comprehensive search to identify a successor for Mr. Cathell’s position as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Cathell will continue to serve in his positions with ACNB Corporation and its subsidiaries through the search process, as well as will assist during the subsequent transition.

ACNB Corporation, headquartered in Gettysburg, PA, is the $2.7 billion financial holding company for the wholly-owned subsidiaries of ACNB Bank, Gettysburg, PA, and Russell Insurance Group, Inc., Westminster, MD. Originally founded in 1857, ACNB Bank serves its marketplace with banking and wealth management services, including trust and retail brokerage, via a network of 20 community banking offices, located in the four southcentral Pennsylvania counties of Adams, Cumberland, Franklin and York, as well as loan offices in Lancaster and York, PA, and Hunt Valley, MD. As divisions of ACNB Bank operating in Maryland, FCB Bank and NWSB Bank serve the local marketplace with a network of five and six community banking offices located in Frederick County and Carroll County, MD, respectively. Russell Insurance Group, Inc., the Corporation’s insurance subsidiary, is a full-service agency with licenses in 44 states. The agency offers a broad range of property, casualty, health, life and disability insurance serving personal and commercial clients through office locations in Westminster, Germantown and Jarrettsville, MD, and Gettysburg, PA. For more information regarding ACNB Corporation and its subsidiaries, please visit acnb.com.

