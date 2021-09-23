ACNB Corporation Announces Retirement of Chief Financial Officer

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ: ACNB), financial holding company for ACNB Bank and Russell Insurance Group, Inc., announces that David W. Cathell, Executive Vice President/Treasurer & Chief Financial Officer of ACNB Corporation and ACNB Bank, intends to retire from all of his positions with the Corporation and its subsidiaries effective the close of business on May 31, 2022. In addition to Mr. Cathell’s positions with ACNB Corporation and ACNB Bank, he serves as Vice President & Treasurer of Russell Insurance Group, Inc. Mr. Cathell, age 67, joined the organization in 2005 and was named Chief Financial Officer in 2007.



“Mr. Cathell has been with ACNB Corporation for 16 years. During this time, he has committed his professional life to the Corporation as both the Bank and the insurance agency have grown and evolved,” stated James P. Helt, ACNB Corporation and ACNB Bank President & Chief Executive Officer. “His financial institution experience and knowledge have contributed to our successes, including the community bank acquisitions in Maryland in 2017 and 2020. We are sincerely thankful for his dedication and service over these years, and wish him the best as he looks forward to retirement.”