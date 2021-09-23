Mendix is a Leader for the Third Year Running in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms

BOSTON, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendix, a Siemens business and global leader in low-code application development for the enterprise, today announced that it has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Applications . Mendix was also positioned furthest to the right for Completeness of Vision. This is the third year in a row that Mendix has been positioned both as a Leader and furthest in Completeness of Vision.

Mendix continues to lead and shape a market that is seeing meteoric growth, further accelerated by the sudden drive for digitalization triggered by the pandemic. As enterprises encounter imperatives to digitalize operations and customer interactions and support remote and hybrid work arrangements, low-code has emerged as the go-to technology for rapid solution development. These imperatives have effectively redefined the way enterprises approach digitalization both now and for the future, with advanced low-code platforms such as Mendix playing a pivotal role.

In its introduction to the Magic Quadrant report, Gartner states, "By 2025, 70% of new applications developed by enterprises will use low-code or no-code technologies, up from less than 25% in 2020." In an earlier report, Gartner said, "low-code application platforms have moved from the 'early adopter' to 'early majority' phase on its technology adoption curve; and that low-code is "a potent best-of-breed application delivery tool for mainstream business use cases, sometimes removing the need for high-control frameworks and platforms entirely in some organizations."(1)

"Being recognized as a Leader by Gartner is validation of the ideas our company is built on and the success our customers have experienced by partnering with us to execute their most strategic digitalization initiatives," said Mendix founder and CEO Derek Roos. "Our vision goes far beyond application development. We built a digital solution ecosystem from the DNA of low-code by applying our core principles of abstraction, automation, collaboration, and community to every aspect of the digital enterprise. At our recently concluded Mendix World conference, we introduced an expanded Mendix Marketplace that now supports a platform economy -- one in which packaged capabilities, templated solutions, and tailored components are offered by Mendix and its partner community. These 'building blocks' enable developers to assemble their own custom solutions in a fraction of the time."