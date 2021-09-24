AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon QuickSight Q

Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced the general availability of Amazon QuickSight Q, a new capability in Amazon QuickSight that gives anyone in an organization the ability to ask business questions using natural language and receive accurate answers with relevant visualizations that help them gain insights from the data. Amazon QuickSight Q does not depend on prebuilt dashboards or reports to deliver visualizations, which removes the need for business intelligence (BI) analysts to update a dashboard every time a new business question arises, so anyone can ask their questions and receive visual answers in seconds. Customers can easily refine the way Amazon QuickSight Q understands questions (and thus produces answers) with an easy-to-use editor, which removes the need for complex data preparation before users can ask questions of data in natural language. Amazon QuickSight Q uses machine learning to interpret the intent of a question and analyze the correct data to provide accurate answers to business questions quickly. Amazon QuickSight Q also provides auto-complete suggestions for key phrases and business terms, and automatically performs spell checking and acronym/synonym matching, so users do not have to worry about typos or remembering the exact business terms for their data. There are no upfront commitments to use Amazon QuickSight Q, and customers only pay for the number of users or queries. To get started with Amazon QuickSight Q, visit aws.amazon.com/quicksight/q.

Companies want to be more data-driven in their decision making, but the cost and complexity of traditional BI solutions prohibits most companies from putting their data to work in meaningful ways. For example, companies would like to back up high-velocity decisions with insights from their data, like whether to adjust prices based on real-time trends. To address this challenge, many customers use Amazon QuickSight, a scalable, serverless, embeddable, machine learning powered BI service built for the cloud that makes it easy to quickly create and publish interactive BI dashboards. Customers like Amazon QuickSight’s ability to automatically interpret and describe what the data in a BI dashboard means in plain language, but these customers also want the ability for any user to ask business questions of their data in plain language and receive accurate answers and relevant visualizations. While some BI tools and vendors have attempted to solve this challenge, the existing approaches either require that BI teams spend months preparing and modeling data in advance, or sacrifice accuracy and relevancy for the speed of getting visualizations more quickly. Neither of these trade-offs is ideal for customers who simply want highly relevant insight from their data quickly.