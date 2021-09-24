COS COB, Conn., Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) announced today a new Crackle original documentary, Vince Carter: Legacy. The documentary will be available for free exclusively on Crackle beginning Friday, October 1.

Vince Carter: Legacy explores the transformation of the NBA’s longest career athlete, Vince Carter, from dunking into history, playing through the pain, and evolving to create a legacy unlike any player before him.

“While I was blessed with God-given ability, it was the dedication to my craft and the respect for the game I was taught and tried to exemplify every day that allowed me to play 22 seasons,” Carter said. “I hope viewers can see and feel my appreciation for the game and why I chose to play so long.”

Featuring never-before-seen footage, the documentary includes interviews with NBA stars Julius ‘Dr. J’ Erving, Charles Barkley, Allen Iverson, Dirk Nowitzki, Jason Kidd, Dominique Wilkins as well as notable sportscasters Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson, illustrating Carter’s rise to fame over his unprecedented basketball career which spanned 22 seasons and eight NBA franchises. The documentary offers exclusive access from the NBA, following the eight-time NBA All-Star and Olympic gold medalist as he prepares for his emotional and historic farewell season.

“Vince Carter: Legacy is a story about one man’s dedication to his craft and we hope that the next generation of NBA hopefuls will be inspired by this uplifting documentary,” said Jeff Meier, Head of Programming for Crackle Plus. “We are thrilled to offer this documentary to the growing Crackle Plus slate of sports programming.”

Vince Carter: Legacy was directed by Justin Polk. The film was co-executive produced by Lineage and THINK450, with Blake Armstrong, Laurie Berger, and Katie Zakula producing.

“Sports stories aren't told from the sidelines and the press box anymore. During Vince's career, sports media evolved from top-down, outside-in storytelling to first-person, player-directed storytelling. So Vince got to conclude his career by telling his story his way,” said Burton Chawla, Head of Sports at Lineage. “Vince was at the center of this project, but he was also a great partner. We're confident that making players executive producers and giving them creative input is the right decision, and we intend to keep doing so in future productions,” added Anthony Rodriguez, founder and CEO of Lineage.