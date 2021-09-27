Results of the Simplified Tender Offer Confirm Shareholders’ Trust in NHOA

As declared by the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers) (“ AMF ”) on 23 September 2021, during the simplified tender offer on the shares of NHOA, initiated by Taiwan Cement Europe Holdings (a wholly-owned subsidiary of TCC) (“ TCEH ”) on 9 September and ended on 22 September 2021, TCEH acquired 596,098 of NHOA shares on the market at a price of €17.10 per share. TCEH thus increased its stake and voting rights from 60.48% to 65.15%, with a free float remaining at 34.85% of the share capital.

NHOA (Paris:NHOA) (NHOA:PA, formerly Engie EPS) announces that, following the closing of the simplified tender offer that resulted in the new shareholder Taiwan Cement Corporation (“ TCC ”; TWSE: 1101) holding 65.15% of NHOA’s shares, the Company has convened an Extraordinary General Meeting for 2 November 2021 to approve a maximum €140 million capital increase through a rights issue.

These results are coherent with TCC’s aspirations announced on 19 May 2021, that the Company should remain listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris with a relevant free float level. They also represent a further sign of the trust that the shareholders have in NHOA’s Masterplan10x and Strategic Ambitions, notably the Atlante project.

Following the results of the simplified tender offer, the Board of directors met to convene an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting on 2 November 2021 to authorize a capital increase with preferential subscription rights, the principle of which was announced as part of the Masterplan10x on 23 July 2021. During this Board meeting, it was decided to increase the maximum size of the capital increase outlined in the Masterplan10x from initially €130 million to a maximum of €140 million, in order to support NHOA’s growth strategy and its targets while securing additional financing capacity.

More information on the convening of the Extraordinary General Meeting and the Rights Issue Procedure will be released in due time and in accordance with regulatory requirements.

NHOA

NHOA (formerly Engie EPS) develops technologies enabling the global transition towards clean energy and sustainable mobility, shaping the future of a next generation living in harmony with our planet.

Listed on Euronext Paris regulated market (NHOA:PA), NHOA forms part of the CAC Mid & Small and CAC All-Tradable financial indices. Its registered office is in Paris, with research, development and production located in Italy.

For further information, go to www.nhoa.energy.

follow us on LinkedIn

follow us on Instagram

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210926005059/en/