checkAd

Babcock & Wilcox Renewable Awarded $35 Million Contract to Supply Waste-to-Energy Technologies for Facilities in Greenland

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.09.2021, 12:30  |  22   |   |   

Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) (NYSE: BW) announced today that its B&W Renewable segment has been awarded a contract for more than $35 million by Greenland’s national waste management company, ESANI A/S, to supply and install advanced combustion, emissions control and related equipment for its new municipal waste-to-energy facilities.

The facilities, to be built in the cities of Nuuk and Sisimiut, will provide district heating for residents and businesses while also eliminating methane – a greenhouse gas created by waste as it decomposes in landfills. In addition to using municipal waste, the facilities also will process waste recovered from existing landfills, reducing future methane emissions from those landfills. B&W Renewable’s technology will provide the ability to process all of Greenland’s municipal waste.

“Waste-to-energy technologies are some of the most effective solutions for combatting climate change by reducing methane emissions from landfills and can be combined with carbon capture technologies to further reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” said Jimmy Morgan, B&W Chief Operating Officer. “Using B&W Renewable’s proven waste-to-energy and environmental technologies, operators can generate clean energy while reducing the amount of trash in landfills, protecting the air and water from emissions and runoff, and fighting climate change. B&W Renewable’s technology also provides a fully sustainable solution, now and in the future, to process municipal waste while helping to protect Greenland’s pristine and fragile arctic environment.”

“Global demand for waste-to-energy technology is substantial, and B&W Renewable is pursuing additional significant opportunities to deploy our world-class combustion and environmental technologies for customers in Europe, Asia, North America and elsewhere,” Morgan said.

According to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency data, waste-to-energy can be a powerful solution for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. One ton of landfilled waste emits the equivalent of 3.42 metric tons of carbon dioxide’s estimated Global Warming Potential (GWP) on a 20-year basis, which compares to only .001 metric tons of carbon dioxide GWP when a ton of waste is used to produce baseload energy.

B&W Renewable’s project scope includes the supply of advanced Vølund DynaGrate combustion grates as well as boilers, waste feeding systems, a Vølund DynaDischarger ash extractor, GMABTM flue gas cleaning systems and advanced control and monitoring systems. B&W Renewable also will provide installation and commissioning services for the facilities, which are scheduled for completion in 2023 and 2024.

About Babcock & Wilcox

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises is a leader in energy and environmental products and services for power and industrial markets worldwide. Follow us on LinkedIn and learn more at www.babcock.com.

About B&W Renewable

Babcock & Wilcox Renewable offers cost-effective technologies for efficient and environmentally sustainable power and heat generation, including waste-to-energy, biomass energy and black liquor systems for the pulp and paper industry. B&W Renewable’s leading technologies support a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

Forward-Looking Statements

B&W cautions that this release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the receipt of a contract for more than $35 million to supply and install advanced combustion, emissions control and related equipment for municipal waste-to-energy facilities in Greenland, as well as statements regarding the reduction of methane emissions from landfills. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For a more complete discussion of these risk factors, see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K. If one or more of these risks or other risks materialize, actual results may vary materially from those expressed. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Babcock & Wilcox Renewable Awarded $35 Million Contract to Supply Waste-to-Energy Technologies for Facilities in Greenland Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) (NYSE: BW) announced today that its B&W Renewable segment has been awarded a contract for more than $35 million by Greenland’s national waste management company, ESANI A/S, to supply and install advanced combustion, emissions …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Spirit of Wipro Run Brings Together Participants From Over 35 Countries
New Study Evaluates the Feasibility of Using Masimo EMMA Capnography on Mechanically Ventilated ...
Publicis Groupe to Repurchase 2.5 Million Shares to Cover Employee Long Term Incentive Plans
Strong Improvement in BALYO's Operating Income in the First Half of 2021
Eurofins Scientific SE: Transplant Genomics Launches OmniGraf, the Only Combination Biomarker Panel That Provides the ...
Japan’s MHLW Approves PADCEV (enfortumab vedotin) for Advanced Urothelial Cancer
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group"): Half Year 2021 Results
TotalEnergies and Safran Create a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Decarbonization of the ...
BIOCORP Reports H1 2021 Results
BIOCORP and NOVO NORDISK Sign Global Partnership Within Diabetes on Digital Health
Titel
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Liberty Global Ventures and InfraVia Capital Partners Set up Fibre-to-the-home Joint Venture in ...
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Exclusive Networks Announces Successful Initial Public Offering on Euronext Paris
Best-in-Class Client Service and Potential for Growth Attracts Two Practices Managing More Than ...
Kilroy Realty Grows Seattle Footprint With $490 Million Acquisition
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16.09.21Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to Present at D.A. Davidson’s 20th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference on September 22, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21Babcock & Wilcox Renewable to Expand into Solar Energy Through Acquisition of Majority Ownership Interest in Leading Solar Installation Firm Fosler Construction
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to Participate in Lake Street’s Fifth Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG5) Conference on September 14-15, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.09.21Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to Present at 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 9, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten