Todos Medical Receives Approval by Amazon to Sell Immune Supplements Tollovid & Tollovid Daily

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.09.2021, 13:30  |  41   |   |   

Tollovid and Tollovid Daily are now available for immediate purchase on Amazon.com

New York, NY, and Tel Aviv, ISRAEL, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Todos Medical, Ltd. (“Todos Medical”) (OTCQB: TOMDF), a comprehensive medical diagnostics and related solutions company, announced that it has received approval from Amazon e-commerce platform to sell Tollovid and Tollovid Daily, the Company’s 3CL protease (MPro) inhibiting dietary supplements to support health immune function.

Amazon.com is an international e-commerce company that offers online retail shopping services.  It is the largest e-retailer in the United States with $385 billion in annual sales in 2020.  In response to the increasing demand for immune support products, Todos Medical launched Tollovid and Tollovid Daily initially via the Company’s www.mytollovid.com website. Todos expects to target upcoming family gatherings like Thanksgiving and Christmas where close contact makes it increasingly more important to inhibit 3CL protease in order to help support the immune system.  Both Tollovid and Tollovid Daily have 60 caplets per bottle. Tollovid Daily was designed for a twice daily dosing schedule for the person on the go seeking daily immune support. Tollovid was designed for a 12 pills per day, 5-day dosing schedule when a person is seeking maximum immune support over that period.  

“Having Tollovid and Tollovid Daily available on Amazon is a great outlet to expand the reach of our brand,” said Gerald Commission, CEO of Todos Medical.  “Amazon is one of the largest, most well-known e-commerce platforms in the world giving our Tollovid products a greater level of notoriety, making them much easier to find and purchase with confidence.  Along with our recent ability to accept cryptocurrencies through Coinbase Commerce at www.MyTollovid.com, we believe Amazon will further widen our appeal and help us capture significant market share in the dietary supplement market.  We are confident that our Tollivid products will be a hit with consumers who understand the importance of 3CL protease inhibition to support immune function, especially heading into the close contact times of this end of year holiday season with Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas, other religious holidays and New Year’s Eve coming in the months ahead with immune health risks having increased dramatically.  Our dietary supplement uses all natural ingredients, is vegan-friendly and has no known harmful side effects even at high dose levels.  As the pharmaceutical industry has started to focus on 3CL science and its potential immune health benefits, Todos is positioned to capitalize with Tollovid products available on the market now, allowing breakthroughs in this important research area to help accelerate demand.”    

