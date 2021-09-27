checkAd

RRD Showcases Folding Carton Services Engineered to Enrich Shopper Experience at PACK EXPO

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.09.2021   

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) (NYSE: RRD), a leading global provider of marketing and business communications, today highlights its end-to-end, single-source capabilities for premium folding carton production while at PACK EXPO Las Vegas (booth N-8805). From basic structures to complex configurations, RRD Packaging Solutions leverages both a localized presence and global resources to provide brands access to world-class production and embellishments.

Across food and beverage, consumer electronics, health, beauty, nutraceutical and medical sectors, trading cards, and more, RRD’s paperboard packaging solutions can serve both Fortune 500 companies seeking a centralized approach to design and execution, as well as emerging brands facing limitations in their in-house expertise and the resources to scale. RRD’s associated services span these key areas:

  • Structural design from concept to creation
  • Material exploration with a lens on sustainability
  • Production (up to 12-color UV, 6-color offset litho)
  • Enhancements (spot UV, soft touch, foil stamping and etching, foil board, embossing, etc.)
  • Finishing (die-cutting, folding and gluing, tear strips, collating, windowing, security tagging, etc.)
  • Project management and vendor managed inventory

“Incorporating premium materials and choice embellishments into a folding carton’s design not only makes a product stand out — online, in hand, or on the shelf — it can unbox a deeper customer connection,” said Lisa Pruett, President of RRD Packaging Solutions, Forms and Labels. “Tapping into this potential requires production agility, design and engineering expertise, a stable supplier base, and stringent quality control, all of which are core to RRD Packaging Solutions.”

RRD’s scope also includes a roster of complementary services: creative design, kitting and/or light assembly, custom distribution, warehousing, and proprietary supply chain management, with bundled solutions of labels, in-carton commercial print, and more.

For more information about RRD Packaging Solutions’ premium folding cartons capabilities, please visit rrd.com/folding-cartons.

About RRD

RRD is a leading global provider of multichannel business communications services and marketing solutions. With 30,000 clients and 33,000 employees across 28 countries, RRD offers the industry’s most comprehensive offering of solutions designed to help companies—from Main Street to Wall Street—optimize customer engagement and streamline business operations across the complete customer journey. RRD offers a comprehensive portfolio of capabilities, experience and scale that enables organizations around the world to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their marketing and business communications strategies.

For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.rrd.com.

