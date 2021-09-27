checkAd

Redbox Signs Promotional Agreement with Roku to Further Attract Multi-Platform Users

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.09.2021, 15:30  |  23   |   |   

Redbox, a leading entertainment company, today announced it has signed a promotional agreement with Roku to further attract multi-platform users to the Redbox streaming app. Starting now through mid-2022, consumers will receive a $5 streaming code on Roku players sold exclusively at Walmart. Consumers can then redeem these codes by downloading the Redbox app via their Roku player and the credit is immediately available to use towards movie rentals.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210927005258/en/

Redbox announced it has signed a promotional agreement with Roku to further attract multi-platform users to the Redbox streaming app. Starting now through mid-2022, consumers will receive a $5 streaming code on Roku players sold exclusively at Walmart. Consumers can then redeem these codes by downloading the Redbox app via their Roku player and the credit is immediately available to use towards movie rentals. (Photo: Business Wire)

Redbox announced it has signed a promotional agreement with Roku to further attract multi-platform users to the Redbox streaming app. Starting now through mid-2022, consumers will receive a $5 streaming code on Roku players sold exclusively at Walmart. Consumers can then redeem these codes by downloading the Redbox app via their Roku player and the credit is immediately available to use towards movie rentals. (Photo: Business Wire)

Through this promotion, consumers will also be able to discover Redbox’s growing free streaming platforms, which include over 100 Free Ad Supported Streaming TV (FAST) channels and thousands of free movies through the Redbox Ad Supported Video on Demand (AVOD) service. This month viewers can stream for free Hunter Killer starring Gerard Butler and Gary Oldman, Enders Game starring Harrison Ford and Asa Butterfield, the classic Notre Dame Football movie Rudy, hit drama Big Fish starring Ewan McGregor, and 90s teen romantic comedy Can’t Hardly Wait starring Jennifer Love Hewitt.

“Roku has been a great partner on this unique promotion which gives us the ability to attract a large new audience to our streaming app,” said Galen Smith, CEO, Redbox. “We’ve been rapidly expanding our free streaming services, and I know consumers will find a lot of great content to enjoy.”

About Redbox

Redbox is America's leading destination for affordable new-release movies and entertainment with more ways to watch than any other home entertainment provider. Redbox delivers value and convenience through unparalleled choice across content, platforms, rental and purchase options, and price points. The company recently announced a definitive agreement to combine with Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: "SGAM," "SGAMU," and "SGAMW"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. The transaction, which will result in Redbox becoming a publicly traded company, is expected to accelerate Redbox's ongoing transformation to offer customers and partners a multi-product experience across physical and digital channels. The company's expanding streaming offering includes digital rental and purchase as well as free live TV and free On Demand content and complements Redbox's nationwide footprint of entertainment kiosks, conveniently located where consumers already shop. Redbox Entertainment, a new content acquisition, and production division, has further transformed Redbox into a multi-channel content provider. For more information, visit redbox.com.

Roku is a registered trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.

Seaport Global Acquisition Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Redbox Signs Promotional Agreement with Roku to Further Attract Multi-Platform Users Redbox, a leading entertainment company, today announced it has signed a promotional agreement with Roku to further attract multi-platform users to the Redbox streaming app. Starting now through mid-2022, consumers will receive a $5 streaming code …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
New Study Evaluates the Feasibility of Using Masimo EMMA Capnography on Mechanically Ventilated ...
Publicis Groupe to Repurchase 2.5 Million Shares to Cover Employee Long Term Incentive Plans
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
Eurofins Scientific SE: Transplant Genomics Launches OmniGraf, the Only Combination Biomarker Panel That Provides the ...
Strong Improvement in BALYO's Operating Income in the First Half of 2021
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group"): Half Year 2021 Results
Pfizer Starts Global Phase 2/3 EPIC-PEP Study of Novel COVID-19 Oral Antiviral Candidate for ...
Japan’s MHLW Approves PADCEV (enfortumab vedotin) for Advanced Urothelial Cancer
BIOCORP Reports H1 2021 Results
Titel
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Liberty Global Ventures and InfraVia Capital Partners Set up Fibre-to-the-home Joint Venture in ...
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Exclusive Networks Announces Successful Initial Public Offering on Euronext Paris
Best-in-Class Client Service and Potential for Growth Attracts Two Practices Managing More Than ...
Kilroy Realty Grows Seattle Footprint With $490 Million Acquisition
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive First U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization of a COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Virgin Galactic Hires Aparna Chitale as Chief People Officer
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23.09.21Redbox Expands Reach of Its Streaming App to Millions of Devices Through a Distribution Agreement With Vewd
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Redbox Launches “War and Westerns” and “Rewind” Free Ad Supported Streaming TV (FAST) Channels
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.09.21Redbox Entertainment Acquires U.S. Distribution Rights to Action Thriller Movie Vendetta
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.09.21Redbox Entertainment Sets December 10 Release Date for Western-Action Film The Last Son
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21Redbox Expands Ad Supported Video on Demand (AVOD) Streaming Service With Hundreds of Hours of Content From Award-Winning Oscilloscope Laboratories
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Redbox Entertainment Picks up North American Rights to Action-Thriller Movie Muti Starring Oscar Winner Morgan Freeman and Cole Hauser
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.08.21Redbox Partners With Anthem Sports & Entertainment to Bring the Popular AXS TV NOW & Fight Network Channels to Its Growing Free Live TV Streaming Service
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten