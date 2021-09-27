AD HOC Northern Data Acquires Bitcoin Miner Bitfield N.V. under an up to EUR 400 million Stock-for-Stock Deal and Issues new Revenue Guidance for 2021

Northern Data Acquires Bitcoin Miner Bitfield N.V. under an up to EUR 400 million Stock-for-Stock Deal and Issues new Revenue Guidance for 2021 27-Sep-2021

Revised revenue forecast in accordance with IFRS for 2021 calls for revenues in the amount of EUR 180-220 million and EBITDA unchanged in the amount of EUR 100-125 million.

Northern Data will acquire an equity interest of up to 100% (but not less than 86%) in Bitfield N.V. for approximately EUR 400 million under a stock-for-stock transaction involving issuance of up to 5.1 million shares in Northern Data AG. Northern Data's interest in Bitfield will ultimately be increased up to 100% under the same terms.

Northern Data's consolidated financial statements for the year 2020, which have been prepared in accordance with IFRS for the first time this year, are still under audit. The Company currently assumes that it will be able to release preliminary IFRS figures for the fiscal year 2020 by the end of September 2021 and then publish its consolidated financial statements for FY 2020 shortly thereafter.



Frankfurt am Main - 27 September 2021 - Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87 / ISIN DE000A3E5EZ5) has today agreed to acquire an equity interest of at least approx. 86% in bitcoin miner Bitfield N.V. and issued a new revenue forecast for the financial year 2021 that also takes into account this transaction.



Takeover of Bitfield N.V.

Northern Data AG has today reached an agreement with shareholders to acquire an equity interest of at least approx. 86% in Bitfield N.V., which represents the indirect acquisition of some 33,000 ASIC miners sourced from a Tier 1 vendor. Some 6,600 of these ASIC miners have already been installed in Northern Data's mobile high-performance data centers and are currently in operation.