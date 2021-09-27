checkAd

Chamberlain University Launches Actionable Framework to Expand National Focus on Increasing Diversity in Nursing

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.09.2021, 17:47  |  22   |   |   

Chamberlain University, which has the largest school of nursing in the country, has developed a research-based framework – the Social Determinants of Learning – to inform and advance nationwide efforts to create a more diverse pipeline of students entering the nursing profession.

Increasing nurse diversity is considered essential to improving health equity, according to research that indicates benefits to communication, access to care and patient satisfaction.

However, only around 20% of the nursing workforce identifies with an ethnic or racial group while the U.S. Census Bureau projects that more than half the country will identify as such by 2045.

The Social Determinants of Learning framework, presented at the 2021 National League for Nursing Education Summit, identifies six core factors for schools of nursing to build a more diverse pipeline for school of nursing graduates: physical health, psychosocial health, economic stability, physical environment/community, social environment/community and self-motivation. The framework, which is detailed in the recently-published paper Developing a Social Determinants of Learning Framework: A Case Study (Nursing Education Perspectives), includes examples of evidence-based initiatives addressing these factors, which can bridge social barriers to learning:

  • Student Admissions: Holistic admissions processes evaluate factors beyond standardized test scores and GPA, and Chamberlain has adopted practices utilizing personalized and data-driven approaches to assess student potential and outcomes.
  • Student Success: Personalized learning approaches, developed through the Chamberlain Care Student Success Model, encourage strong student outcomes. According to the team’s analysis, pre-licensure BSN graduates experienced nearly a 13% increase in NCLEX pass rates from 2016 to 2020, and in 2020 the rates were above the national average.
  • Mindfulness: An 8-week program integrated into Chamberlain’s pre-licensure BSN program was designed to support student psychological health as part of managing stressors that can be a barrier to student progress. More than 60 percent of participating students reported a reduction in stress levels.

“We are committed to engaging healthcare and education partners to join us in this nationwide effort to ensure that the nursing workforce of the future more clearly represents the communities and the patients we serve,” said Chamberlain President Karen Cox, PhD, RN, FACHE, FAAN. “Educators play a critical role in identifying solutions that support more diverse student pathways that align with society’s healthcare needs.”

Seite 1 von 3
Adtalem Global Education Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Chamberlain University Launches Actionable Framework to Expand National Focus on Increasing Diversity in Nursing Chamberlain University, which has the largest school of nursing in the country, has developed a research-based framework – the Social Determinants of Learning – to inform and advance nationwide efforts to create a more diverse pipeline of students …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
New Study Evaluates the Feasibility of Using Masimo EMMA Capnography on Mechanically Ventilated ...
Publicis Groupe to Repurchase 2.5 Million Shares to Cover Employee Long Term Incentive Plans
Eurofins Scientific SE: Transplant Genomics Launches OmniGraf, the Only Combination Biomarker Panel That Provides the ...
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group"): Half Year 2021 Results
Strong Improvement in BALYO's Operating Income in the First Half of 2021
Pfizer Starts Global Phase 2/3 EPIC-PEP Study of Novel COVID-19 Oral Antiviral Candidate for ...
Japan’s MHLW Approves PADCEV (enfortumab vedotin) for Advanced Urothelial Cancer
Franklin Templeton to Acquire Investment Grade Credit Team From Aviva Investors
Titel
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Liberty Global Ventures and InfraVia Capital Partners Set up Fibre-to-the-home Joint Venture in ...
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Exclusive Networks Announces Successful Initial Public Offering on Euronext Paris
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive First U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization of a COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Kilroy Realty Grows Seattle Footprint With $490 Million Acquisition
Virgin Galactic Hires Aparna Chitale as Chief People Officer
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.09.21Accomplished Medical School Leader Dr. Heidi Chumley Named Dean of Ross University School of Medicine
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine Further Strengthens Pipeline of Diverse Students
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Adtalem Global Education Announces Leadership Changes to Accelerate Execution, Alignment and the Integration of Walden University
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten