checkAd

AXIS Capital to Release Third Quarter Financial Results on October 27, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.09.2021, 22:15  |  18   |   |   

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (“AXIS Capital” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AXS) today announced that it expects to release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 after the close of the financial markets.

Albert Benchimol, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Peter Vogt, Chief Financial Officer, will host an investor teleconference, including a question and answer period, on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. EDT to discuss the third quarter results as well as related matters.

The teleconference can be accessed by dialing 1-877-883-0383 (U.S. callers), or 1-412-902-6506 (international callers), and entering the passcode 9403469 approximately 10 minutes in advance of the call. A live, listen-only webcast of the call will also be available via the Investor Information section of the Company’s website at www.axiscapital.com.

A replay of the teleconference will be available for two weeks by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (U.S. callers), or 1-412-317-0088 (international callers), and entering the passcode 10160458. The webcast will be archived in the Investor Information section of the Company’s website.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity of $5.4 billion at June 30, 2021, and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

Follow AXIS Capital on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Axis Capital Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AXIS Capital to Release Third Quarter Financial Results on October 27, 2021 AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (“AXIS Capital” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AXS) today announced that it expects to release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 after the close of the financial …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
Eurofins Scientific SE: Transplant Genomics Launches OmniGraf, the Only Combination Biomarker Panel That Provides the ...
New Study Evaluates the Feasibility of Using Masimo EMMA Capnography on Mechanically Ventilated ...
Publicis Groupe to Repurchase 2.5 Million Shares to Cover Employee Long Term Incentive Plans
Pfizer Starts Global Phase 2/3 EPIC-PEP Study of Novel COVID-19 Oral Antiviral Candidate for ...
CytoDyn to Present at Emerging Growth Conference on September 29 Followed by Live Q/A
IonQ Expected to Go Public With in Excess of $600 Million in Expected Gross Proceeds
Franklin Templeton to Acquire Investment Grade Credit Team From Aviva Investors
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group"): Half Year 2021 Results
Titel
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Liberty Global Ventures and InfraVia Capital Partners Set up Fibre-to-the-home Joint Venture in ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
Exclusive Networks Announces Successful Initial Public Offering on Euronext Paris
Kilroy Realty Grows Seattle Footprint With $490 Million Acquisition
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive First U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization of a COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Virgin Galactic Hires Aparna Chitale as Chief People Officer
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23.09.21 AXIS Capital Declares Quarterly Dividends
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21AXIS Insurance Expands US Renewables Team With New Hires
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21AXIS Insurance Appoints Abiy Dadi to U.S. Excess Casualty Team as Vice President
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21AXIS Insurance Promotes Usman Malik to Chief Pricing Actuary
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten