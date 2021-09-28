checkAd

Certain Closed-End Funds Announce Renewal of Share Repurchase Programs

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.09.2021, 00:00  |   |   |   

BlackRock Advisors, LLC announced today that the Boards of Directors/Trustees of forty eight BlackRock municipal, taxable fixed income, and equity closed-end funds (the “Funds”) have authorized the renewal of open market share repurchase programs (the “Repurchase Programs”). Under each Fund’s current Repurchase Program, each Fund may repurchase, through November 30, 2021, up to 5% of its outstanding common shares (based on common shares outstanding on November 30, 2020) in open market transactions. Pursuant to the Boards’ renewal of the Repurchase Programs, commencing on December 1, 2021, each Fund may repurchase up to 5% of its outstanding common shares (based on common shares outstanding on November 30, 2021) in open market transactions through November 30, 2022. The Repurchase Programs seek to enhance shareholder value by purchasing Fund shares trading at a discount from their net asset value (“NAV”) per share, which could result in incremental accretion to a Fund’s NAV.

The Boards have authorized the renewal of a Repurchase Program for the following Funds:

Municipal Funds

Ticker (NYSE)

Fund

CUSIP

BFZ

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

09248E102

BKN

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc.

09247D105

BTA

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

09250B103

MUI

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc.

09253X102

MUA

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc.

09254J102

BYM

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

092479104

BFK

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust

09248F109

BLE

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

09249N101

MUC

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc.

09254L107

MHD

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc.

09253N104

MFL

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund

09254P108

MUJ

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc.

09254X101

MHN

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc.

09255C106

MUE

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc.

09254C107

MVF

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc.

09253R105

MVT

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc.

09253T101

MYC

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc.

09254M105

MCA

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc.

09254N103

MYD

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc.

09253W104

MIY

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc.

09254V105

MYJ

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc.

09254Y109

MYN

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc.

09255E102

MPA

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

09255G107

MQY

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc.

09254F100

MQT

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc.

09254G108

MYI

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc.

09254E103

BNY

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

09248L106

BHV

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

092481100

Taxable Fixed Income Funds

Ticker (NYSE)

Fund

CUSIP

BBN

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

09248X100

BHK

BlackRock Core Bond Trust

09249E101

HYT

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc.

09255P107

BTZ

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

092508100

EGF

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc.

09255K108

FRA

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc.

09255X100

BGT

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

091941104

BKT

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc.

09247F100

BLW

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

09249W101

BIT

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

09258A107

DSU

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc.

09255R202

Equity Funds

Ticker (NYSE)

Fund

CUSIP

BGR

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

09250U101

CII

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc.

09256A109

BDJ

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

09251A104

BOE

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

092501105

BME

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

09250W107

BGY

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

092524107

BCX

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

09257A108

BST

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

09258G104

BUI

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

09248D104

The amount and timing of any repurchases under each Fund’s Repurchase Program will be determined either at the discretion of the Fund’s management or pursuant to predetermined parameters and instructions subject to market conditions. There is no assurance that any Fund will repurchase shares in any particular amounts. A Fund’s repurchase activity will be disclosed in its shareholder report for the relevant fiscal period. Any repurchases made under any Fund Repurchase Program will be made on a national security exchange at the prevailing market price, subject to exchange requirements and certain volume and timing limitations and other regulations under federal securities laws.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com | Twitter: @blackrock | Blog: www.blackrockblog.com | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock

Availability of Fund Updates

BlackRock will update performance and certain other data for the Funds on a monthly basis on its website in the “Closed-end Funds” section of www.blackrock.com as well as certain other material information as necessary from time to time. Investors and others are advised to check the website for updated performance information and the release of other material information about the Funds. This reference to BlackRock’s website is intended to allow investors public access to information regarding the Funds and does not, and is not intended to, incorporate BlackRock’s website in this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, and other statements that BlackRock or the Funds may make, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, with respect to the Funds’ or BlackRock’s future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as “trend,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “pipeline,” “believe,” “comfortable,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “current,” “intention,” “estimate,” “position,” “assume,” “outlook,” “continue,” “remain,” “maintain,” “sustain,” “seek,” “achieve,” and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or similar expressions.

BlackRock cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and BlackRock assumes no duty to and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements and future results could differ materially from historical performance.

With respect to the Funds, the following factors, among others, could cause actual events to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: (1) changes and volatility in political, economic or industry conditions, the interest rate environment, foreign exchange rates or financial and capital markets, which could result in changes in demand for the Funds or in the Funds’ net asset values; (2) the relative and absolute investment performance of the Funds and their investments; (3) the impact of increased competition; (4) the unfavorable resolution of any legal proceedings; (5) the extent and timing of any distributions or share repurchases; (6) the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; (7) the impact of legislative and regulatory actions and reforms, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, and regulatory, supervisory or enforcement actions of government agencies relating to the Funds or BlackRock, as applicable; (8) terrorist activities, international hostilities, health epidemics and/or pandemics and natural disasters, which may adversely affect the general economy, domestic and local financial and capital markets, specific industries or BlackRock; (9) BlackRock’s ability to attract and retain highly talented professionals; (10) the impact of BlackRock electing to provide support to its products from time to time; and (11) the impact of problems at other financial institutions or the failure or negative performance of products at other financial institutions.

Annual and Semi-Annual Reports and other regulatory filings of the Funds with the SEC are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on BlackRock’s website at www.blackrock.com, and may discuss these or other factors that affect the Funds. The information contained on BlackRock’s website is not a part of this press release.

Blackrock CA Mu/Sh USD jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Certain Closed-End Funds Announce Renewal of Share Repurchase Programs BlackRock Advisors, LLC announced today that the Boards of Directors/Trustees of forty eight BlackRock municipal, taxable fixed income, and equity closed-end funds (the “Funds”) have authorized the renewal of open market share repurchase programs …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
Eurofins Scientific SE: Transplant Genomics Launches OmniGraf, the Only Combination Biomarker Panel That Provides the ...
CytoDyn to Present at Emerging Growth Conference on September 29 Followed by Live Q/A
New Study Evaluates the Feasibility of Using Masimo EMMA Capnography on Mechanically Ventilated ...
Publicis Groupe to Repurchase 2.5 Million Shares to Cover Employee Long Term Incentive Plans
Pfizer Starts Global Phase 2/3 EPIC-PEP Study of Novel COVID-19 Oral Antiviral Candidate for ...
IonQ Expected to Go Public With in Excess of $600 Million in Expected Gross Proceeds
Franklin Templeton to Acquire Investment Grade Credit Team From Aviva Investors
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group"): Half Year 2021 Results
Titel
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Liberty Global Ventures and InfraVia Capital Partners Set up Fibre-to-the-home Joint Venture in ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
Exclusive Networks Announces Successful Initial Public Offering on Euronext Paris
Kilroy Realty Grows Seattle Footprint With $490 Million Acquisition
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive First U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization of a COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Virgin Galactic Hires Aparna Chitale as Chief People Officer
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
00:00 UhrBlackRock Announces Board Approval of California Municipal Closed-End Fund Reorganizations
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
00:00 UhrBlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Increases Monthly Distribution Amount and Adopts Managed Distribution Plan
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
00:00 UhrBlackRock Announces Board Approval of New Jersey Municipal Closed-End Fund Reorganization
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
00:00 UhrBlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. Announces Investment Policy Update and Name Change
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
00:00 UhrBlackRock Announces Board Approval of Municipal Closed-End Fund Reorganization
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced for Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds Announce Estimated Sources of Distributions
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten