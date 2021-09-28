

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



28.09.2021 / 09:04

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Ralf Last name(s): Koeppe

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

WashTec AG

b) LEI

391200HHWCQ0KBSG9U91

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007507501

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition - Joint share deposit with wife

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 53.80 EUR 5380.00 EUR 54.20 EUR 5420.00 EUR 54.20 EUR 5420.00 EUR 54.20 EUR 5420.00 EUR 54.40 EUR 5440.00 EUR 54.40 EUR 25024.00 EUR 54.50 EUR 8175.00 EUR 54.40 EUR 4896.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 54.3125 EUR 65175.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-09-24; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Tradegate MIC: XGAT

