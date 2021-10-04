checkAd

Alkaline88 and A88CBD Will Exhibit at 2021 NACS Show

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline company and The Clean Beverage Company, today announced that its subsidiaries, Alkaline88 and A88 Infused Products Inc., will be exhibitors at the 2021 NACS Show on October 6-8, 2021 at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois. The A88CBD booth will be featuring the brand’s new line of six functional CBD waters powered by Vessl.

The NACS Show is operated by the Association for Convenience & Fuel Retailing and has averaged over 23,000 attendees including many buyers for convenience stores and fuel stations. A88CBD and Alkaline88 will be in booths #138 and #2668, respectively.

“The 2021 NACS Show is a great opportunity for The Alkaline Water Company to showcase two strong brands. We’re looking forward to meeting buyers and sharing with them our Deliciously Smooth Alkaline88 and our six new A88CBD functional waters. Convenience stores sell billions of dollars’ worth of bottled water and they have been early adopters of CBD products. We’ve had outstanding growth in the convenience channel, and it remains a focus for us in fiscal year 2022,” said Ricky Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company.

For more information about the show, visit nacsshow.com.

About The Alkaline Water Company:

The Alkaline Water Company is The Clean Beverage Company making a difference in the water you drink and the world we share.

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88 delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label “Clean Beverage.” Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, The Alkaline Water Company created the A88 Infused Beverage Division in 2018 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products under the A88 Infused brand. A88 Infused flavored water is available in six unique all-natural flavors, with new flavors coming soon.

To purchase The Alkaline Water Company’s products online, visit us at www.alkaline88.com.

To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

