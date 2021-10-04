checkAd

American Equity Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) announced today that it will release third quarter 2021 earnings after the close of market on Monday, November 8, 2021. The third quarter earnings release and financial supplement will be posted on the American Equity website at www.american-equity.com at that time.

American Equity will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 9, at 8:00 a.m. CT to discuss its third quarter financial results and its financial condition, business, investments, operations, and strategy. The call may also include forward-looking statements regarding future performance using terms such as believe, expect, intend, may, plan, strategy, will, or similar words, as well as specific projections of future results. These statements will be based on assumptions and expectations that involve risks and uncertainties, including the "Risk Factors" the Company describes in its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The Company's future results could differ, and it has no obligation to correct or update any such statements.

Conference Call Information

Interested parties may listen to the call by dialing one of the following numbers:

855-865-0606 (Domestic)
704-859-4382 (International)
Passcode: 6635087

Webcast Information

Interested parties who wish to listen to the call on the Internet may do so at www.american-equity.com.

Audio Replay Information

An audio replay will be available shortly after the call through November 16, 2021 by dialing one of the following numbers:

855-859-2056 (Domestic)
404-537-3406 (International)
Passcode: 6635087

ABOUT AMERICAN EQUITY

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a leading issuer of fixed index annuities through independent agents, banks and broker-dealers. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, a New York Stock Exchange listed company (NYSE: AEL), is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit www.american-equity.com.

