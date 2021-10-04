American Equity Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) announced today that it will release third quarter 2021 earnings after the close of market on Monday, November 8, 2021. The third quarter earnings release and financial supplement will be posted on the American Equity website at www.american-equity.com at that time.

American Equity will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 9, at 8:00 a.m. CT to discuss its third quarter financial results and its financial condition, business, investments, operations, and strategy. The call may also include forward-looking statements regarding future performance using terms such as believe, expect, intend, may, plan, strategy, will, or similar words, as well as specific projections of future results. These statements will be based on assumptions and expectations that involve risks and uncertainties, including the "Risk Factors" the Company describes in its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The Company's future results could differ, and it has no obligation to correct or update any such statements.