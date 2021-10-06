Pieris Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointments of Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel biotherapeutics through its proprietary Anticalin® technology platform for respiratory diseases, cancer, …

"Since joining Pieris four years ago, Tom has demonstrated excellent business and leadership acumen, having played a critical role across the entire spectrum of the corporate finance function during this time," said Stephen S. Yoder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pieris. "I speak on behalf of my management colleagues and the Board of Directors in congratulating Tom on this well-earned appointment, as we look forward to several corporate milestones in the ensuing quarters and attendant investment decisions, where Tom's leadership will be an important resource to have at hand."

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) , a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel biotherapeutics through its proprietary Anticalin ® technology platform for respiratory diseases, cancer, and other indications, today announced the promotions of Thomas Bures to Chief Financial Officer and Ahmed Mousa to Chief Business Officer.

"I am elated to pursue this new chapter of my career at Pieris," said Mr. Bures. "Having joined at a formative time in our pursuit of our immuno-oncology bispecifics and inhaled biologics franchises, I have since witnessed the positive impact of our continued pipeline progression, bringing us closer to our goal of providing transformative therapies to patients. I look forward to continued execution on our financial goals and playing my part to ensure the continued pursuit of thoughtful R&D endeavors."

Mr. Bures joined Pieris in 2017 as Vice President of Finance and currently oversees all financial matters at the Company, including treasury, tax, financial planning, procurement and investor relations. He has more than 20 years of finance experience, with over a decade working in life sciences organizations. Prior to joining Pieris, Mr. Bures served as Vice President, Corporate Controller at Genocea Biosciences. He began his career in Ernst & Young's audit practice. Mr. Bures received his B.S. in Accountancy from the College of the Holy Cross.

Mr. Mousa joined Pieris in 2016 and most recently served as Senior Vice President, Corporate Operations and General Counsel. In addition to his role in business development and portfolio strategy, Mr. Mousa will continue to serve as General Counsel and Boston site head, among other responsibilities. Prior to joining Pieris, Mr. Mousa was an attorney with the law firm Covington & Burling LLP. Mr. Mousa obtained undergraduate degrees in Molecular Biology and Government from Cornell University, a master's degree in Biotechnology from Johns Hopkins, and a J.D. from Georgetown Law with Honors.