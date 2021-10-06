 Pennsylvania American Water Awards $50,000 to Local Fire Departments

Pennsylvania American Water announced today that it has awarded $50,000 in grants to 100 fire and rescue organizations across the Commonwealth through its annual Firefighting Support Grant Program. The announcement coincides with Fire Prevention Week, which seeks to provide lifesaving public education on fire safety to children, adults and teachers. Since launching the grant program in 2009, Pennsylvania American Water has donated more than $780,000 to help hundreds of fire departments and emergency service organizations across the Commonwealth.

“Through this grant program, we help our local fire departments purchase lifesaving personal protective gear, water handling equipment, firefighting tools and training materials as a ‘thank you’ for the valuable service they provide to our communities,” said Pennsylvania American Water President Mike Doran. “Water systems and fire departments work collaboratively to deliver community fire protection, and we are proud to support to the men and women who serve our local fire departments.”