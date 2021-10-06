checkAd

The Hartford Hosts Second Annual National Junior Fire Marshal Day; Deputizes 65,000 New Junior Fire Marshals

The Hartford, which has provided fire-safety education to more than 111 million children since 1947, deputized more than 65,000 new Junior Fire Marshals in one day as part of its second annual Junior Fire Marshal Day. The company created the live, virtual fire-safety event in 2020 to address the critical lack of in-person, fire-safety education available to elementary school students because of the pandemic. On Oct. 5, thousands of kindergarten through third-grade students in more than 200 cities across the country participated in the live-stream event as part of Fire Prevention Week.

Barbara Fisher's first-grade classroom from Seiberling Community Learning Center in Akron, Ohio participates in National Junior Fire Marshal Day. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We value our long-standing partnerships with local fire departments and continue to work with them to adapt fire safety education to meet the varied needs of today's elementary school classroom,” said The Hartford’s Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Claire Burns. “Our Junior Fire Marshal Day program enabled thousands of kindergarten through third-grade students across the country to be together virtually and learn the life-saving lessons they need to help keep themselves and their families safe.”

Led by a teacher and a firefighter, along with the partnership of the Safe Community Project and the Glendale, Calif. Fire Department, the 30-minute event guided students through important fire safety lessons like:

  • Matches and lighters are for grown-ups;
  • Smoke alarms are important;
  • Create and practice your escape plan; and
  • Establish your outside meeting place.

The event also featured a fire station tour and a video congratulations from firefighters around the country, recognizing them for their achievement. The event culminated in students earning the title of "Junior Fire Marshal" and becoming officially deputized.

“As the pandemic continues to affect Americans across the country, fire safety education programs, such as The Hartford’s Junior Fire Marshal program, are essential to keeping our most vulnerable population safe,” said Glendale, Calif. Fire Chief Silvio Lanzas. “With so many children still unable to learn fire safety in-person, connecting with them through this program will help to keep them and their families fire safe. I am proud to be a part of this wonderful program and look forward to its impact on our youth.”

