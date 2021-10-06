checkAd

Pernod Ricard Art Wall: Emmanuelle Lainé Selected for the First Edition

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2021, 17:50  |   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Press release, Paris, 6 October 2021

Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI) launches Art Wall, its new artistic sponsorship program carried out in collaboration with the Pernod Ricard Foundation. The program gives artists a chance to showcase their work on an enormous, freestanding wall facing The Island, the Group's new global headquarters.

Each year, Pernod Ricard will give its Paris-based employees the opportunity to choose the artwork that would transform the landscape of the building located in the heart of the capital, a stone's throw from Saint-Lazare station.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Pernod-Ricard SA!
Long
Basispreis 177,21€
Hebel 11,40
Ask 1,96
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 207,87€
Hebel 11,40
Ask 1,43
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Out of the six projects built on a recommendation of the Pernod Ricard Foundation, French artist Emmanuelle Lainé has been selected for the first edition of Art wall 2021. Laine’s work Si vous vous attendez à un spectacle, vous serez déçu will be showcased on partition of 17 meters high and 13 meters wide along the Cours Paul Ricard, for a year. Contemporary creation thus pervades the city, spurring poetic reflection on the role of art within the collective space, inviting us to reconsider the Cours Paul Ricard as a meeting place for discussions and exchanges, accessible to all visitors and employees.

Lainé uses space as a resource for her creation, interfacing between the place itself, the work created and the viewing public. She deems the overall result “microarchitecture.”

The work featured here, the first of the artist for a public space, spotlights objects from the MUCEM’s collection in Marseille. These archival objects were layered into larger scenes, to disorienting effect. This optical trickery is a comment on visual engagement: the way organized chaos infiltrates our lives, and the way the digital image’s precision shifts as it is superposed and mixed with immersive sculptural installation.

About Pernod Ricard
 Pernod Ricard is the world’s No 2 in wines and spirits with consolidated sales of €8,824 million in FY21. Created in 1975 by the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the Group has undergone sustained development, based on both organic growth and acquisitions: Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin&Sprit (2008). Pernod Ricard, which owns 16 of the Top 100 Spirits Brands, holds one of the most prestigious and comprehensive brand portfolios in the industry, including: Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob’s Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard’s brands are distributed across 160+ markets and by its own salesforce in 73 markets. The Group’s decentralised organisation empowers its 18,500 employees to be true on-the-ground ambassadors of its vision of “Créateurs de Convivialité.” As reaffirmed by the Group’s strategic plan, “Transform and Accelerate,” deployed in 2018, Pernod Ricard’s strategy focuses on investing in long-term, profitable growth for all stakeholders. The Group remains true to its three founding values: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust, and a strong sense of ethics, as illustrated by the 2030 Sustainability and Responsibility roadmap supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), “Good times from a good place.” In recognition of Pernod Ricard’s strong commitment to sustainable development and responsible consumption, it has received a Gold rating from Ecovadis. Pernod Ricard is also a United Nations’ Global Compact LEAD company. Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 and Eurostoxx 50 indices.

Pernod Ricard Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pernod Ricard Art Wall: Emmanuelle Lainé Selected for the First Edition Regulatory News: Press release, Paris, 6 October 2021 Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI) launches Art Wall, its new artistic sponsorship program carried out in collaboration with the Pernod Ricard Foundation. The program gives artists a chance to showcase …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Takeda Provides Update on TAK-994 Clinical Program
BYD and Levo Announce Collaboration to Deploy Up to 5K Battery-Electric Vehicles to Intelligently ...
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings Announces Transfer of Listing To NYSE In Connection With Its ...
Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Prices Public Offering of $300 Million 2.550% Unsecured Notes ...
American Campus Communities, Inc. Announces Pricing of $400 Million 2.250 Percent Senior Unsecured ...
Aquila Resources Announces Closing of Bend and Reef Property Sale
No7 Beauty Company Launches Pure Retinol Collection – Effective Skincare Formulated to Be Gentler ...
Titel
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.10.21BARCLAYS stuft PERNOD RICARD auf 'Overweight'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
04.10.21KEPLER CHEUVREUX stuft PERNOD RICARD auf 'Hold'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
04.10.21DEUTSCHE BANK stuft PERNOD RICARD auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
29.09.21UBS stuft PERNOD RICARD auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
29.09.21JPMORGAN stuft PERNOD RICARD auf 'Overweight'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
29.09.21Pernod Ricard Successfully Completes a EUR 500 Million Bond Issuance
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21CREDIT SUISSE stuft PERNOD RICARD auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
22.09.21Filing of Pernod Ricard’s 2020/21 Universal Registration Document
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Pernod Ricard to Acquire Leading Online Spirits Retailer The Whisky Exchange
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Pernod Ricard Buys Online Spirits Retailer The Whisky Exchnage
PLX AI | Analysen