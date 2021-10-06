Each year, Pernod Ricard will give its Paris-based employees the opportunity to choose the artwork that would transform the landscape of the building located in the heart of the capital, a stone's throw from Saint-Lazare station.

Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI) launches Art Wall, its new artistic sponsorship program carried out in collaboration with the Pernod Ricard Foundation. The program gives artists a chance to showcase their work on an enormous, freestanding wall facing The Island , the Group's new global headquarters.

Out of the six projects built on a recommendation of the Pernod Ricard Foundation, French artist Emmanuelle Lainé has been selected for the first edition of Art wall 2021. Laine’s work Si vous vous attendez à un spectacle, vous serez déçu will be showcased on partition of 17 meters high and 13 meters wide along the Cours Paul Ricard, for a year. Contemporary creation thus pervades the city, spurring poetic reflection on the role of art within the collective space, inviting us to reconsider the Cours Paul Ricard as a meeting place for discussions and exchanges, accessible to all visitors and employees.

Lainé uses space as a resource for her creation, interfacing between the place itself, the work created and the viewing public. She deems the overall result “microarchitecture.”

The work featured here, the first of the artist for a public space, spotlights objects from the MUCEM’s collection in Marseille. These archival objects were layered into larger scenes, to disorienting effect. This optical trickery is a comment on visual engagement: the way organized chaos infiltrates our lives, and the way the digital image’s precision shifts as it is superposed and mixed with immersive sculptural installation.

About Pernod Ricard

