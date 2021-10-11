checkAd

Chairman of the Board Of Avia Solutions Group Gediminas Ziemelis Aviation's race towards reducing carbon emissions by up to 85%

LONDON, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The aviation industry is relentlessly unfolding new or improved technologies to accelerate solutions to climate change. Aviation innovators and multi-sectoral drivers have tremendous potential to protect the scope of its operations in this age of increased awareness on cooling the planet.

 

Gediminas Ziemelis Chairman of the Board at Avia Solutions Group

 

Today, with the aviation industry has taken up innovative approached to lower carbon dioxide emissions from the current global rate of 2%, to zero emissions by 2050. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is on record stating that it takes the climate change challenge very seriously.

Aviation players have collaboratively developed a four-pillar strategy to manage effects of climate change caused by the industry.

The first pillar focuses on improved technology and relates to innovation in aircraft and sustainable alternative fuels.

The second pillar addresses infrastructure efficiencies; improvement of airspace management and airport facilities.

The third pillar is all about operational improvements. It targets efficient aircraft operations, flight routes, and optimized processes.

Finally, there is pillar four on economic measures related to market-based systems for reducing emissions.

In a world of carbon-conscious travel, leading aviation companies have incorporated the contents of these pillars in their operations. Air operators have developed sustainable strategies for the future with some defining aggressive individual targets.

Singapore Airlines, Qatar Airways, and Air Canada are among the tens of airlines that have pledged net zero emissions by 2050 or earlier. These operators underpin the need for operational efficiency through sustainable aviation fuels and fuel-efficient aircraft committing to fleet renewal.

Aircraft manufacturers like Boeing and Airbus are strategizing on introduction into the market of commercial aircraft with zero carbon emissions. Disruptive aircraft trends such as redesigned wings, avionics, and engines are complete or in advanced phases. As part of sustainable strategies in powering aircraft, industry players are also considering the use of electric aircraft that would run at half the cost and noise of conventional aircraft. The formidable challenge, however, is the viability of modern battery technology.

