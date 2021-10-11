Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of Hematology

Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for hematologic malignancies, today announced the publication in the Annals of Hematology of a paper entitled “Favorable Overall Survival with Imetelstat in Relapsed/Refractory Myelofibrosis Patients Compared with Real World Data,” which details statistical analyses comparing data from the Company’s IMbark Phase 2 clinical trial to closely matched Real World Data (RWD).

“Across the multiple analyses presented in the publication, the median overall survival for imetelstat-treated patients in our IMbark Phase 2 clinical trial was consistently more than double than the median overall survival for patients treated with best available therapy (BAT) from RWD. For the imetelstat-treated patients, the median overall survival (OS) was approximately 30 months in comparison to approximately 12 months for BAT-treated patients from RWD,” said Aleksandra Rizo, M.D., Ph.D., Geron’s Chief Medical Officer. “We are pleased with the publication of this important work as these analyses provide us further confidence in the use of OS as the primary endpoint for our ongoing confirmatory IMpactMF Phase 3 trial.”