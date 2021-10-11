checkAd

Design and Technology Unite in the New Cessna Citation M2 Gen2 and Citation XLS Gen2 Business Jets

Textron Aviation, an industry leader in bringing new products and product updates to market, today announced the next generation Cessna Citation M2 Gen2 and Cessna Citation XLS Gen2 business jets. Unveiled on the eve of this week’s National Business Aviation Association - Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), the updates to the entry-level light jet and the midsize business jet usher in the next generation of aircraft design and technology, increasing comfort and productivity for passengers and pilots.

"With the mindset that no detail is too small when shaping customer flight experiences, we’ve touched all areas of these aircraft to create the Citation M2 Gen2 and the Citation XLS Gen2 – from cockpit to cargo area and everywhere in between.” - Christi Tannahill, senior vice president, Customer Experience. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Cessna Citation business jet family is designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company.

“With the mindset that no detail is too small when shaping customer flight experiences, we’ve touched all areas of these aircraft to create the Citation M2 Gen2 and the Citation XLS Gen2 – from cockpit to cargo area and everywhere in between,” said Christi Tannahill, senior vice president, Customer Experience. “Shaped by extensive customer feedback, the upgrades to these aircraft embody the latest in technology and design. These new models represent a significant commitment from Textron Aviation as we continue to bring best-in-class performance and features to our customers.”

The company is now taking orders for both new models with deliveries expected to begin by the end of first quarter 2022 for the Citation M2 Gen2 and second quarter 2022 for the Citation XLS Gen2. NBAA-BACE attendees will have the opportunity to preview the new Gen2 interior mockups during the event at Textron Aviation’s static display at Henderson Executive Airport.

Citation M2 Gen2

The latest updates to the Citation M2 platform strengthen the model’s focus on pilot and passenger comfort as well as productivity. A thoughtfully designed aircraft from front to back, the M2 Gen2 brings an enhanced cabin experience that includes premium interior styling, ambient accent lighting, re-mastered illuminated cupholders and additional in-flight accessible storage.

