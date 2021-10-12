Halberd and GTX Corp. Sign Scientific Collaboration and Reseller Agreement

GTX and Halberd will begin collaborating on developing and testing treatments for Alzheimer's Disease/PTSD and other neurological diseases and GTX will begin marketing Halberd's VitaShieldMaxTM Immune Support through their online ecommerce …

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) and GTX Corp. (OTC PINK:GTXO) have agreed to work together on various neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinson's Disease, PTSD/CTE (Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy)/ Traumatic Brain Injury), among others. These diseases are prevalent among seniors, active duty and veteran soldiers, participants in contact sports and millions of people in the general population. Halberd and GTX intend to work together to utilize their combined technologies and years of experience in the field to develop superior diagnostics/treatments for these diseases and afflictions.

Additionally, GTX has agreed to sell Halberd's Vita-Shield-MaxTM Immune Support nutraceutical which helps maximize one's natural immunity defenses and will be available on GTX's e-commerce website. Vita-Shield-MaxTM is also available for purchase through Halberd's website, www.vitashieldmax.com, as well as through Amazon.

GTX Corp CEO, Patrick Bertagna, stated, "A sizeable percentage of our customer base is afflicted with Alzheimer's, dementia, autism and traumatic brain injury, and we also work with the military, so we are excited to embark on this project with Halberd to further assist in the development and testing of these unique treatments and solutions for neurodegenerative diseases, along with becoming a reseller of their immune support nutraceutical, Vita-Shield- Max for this large global audience. Our health & safety wearable technology platform has been used in clinical trials by George Mason University's College of Health and Human Services and the Milken Institute School of Public Health at the George Washington University, hence we look to bring some of our experience into this new partnership."

William A. Hartman, Chairman, President and CEO of Halberd Corporation, stated "This agreement provides us a great opportunity to utilize GTX's existing telemetry/ telecommunications systems in addition to our revolutionary medical treatment technology being developed in conjunction with our university research partners. The combination of the two companies' technologies will provide an opportunity to explore potential breakthrough product innovations in biomedical treatment and mobile monitoring of effectiveness.