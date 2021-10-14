Levitee Labs Appoints Dr. Mohammed Mosli as Chief People Officer of Levitee Clinics and Pharmacies in Alberta, Canada

Dr. Mosli has over a decade of healthcare experience specializing in addiction, leading innovation in reorienting health systems, and increasing health equality



Dr. Mosli spent the last five years as a Medical Officer of Canada’s largest province-wide, fully-integrated health system that serves over four million patients

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levitee Labs Inc. (the “Company” or “Levitee Labs”) (CSE: LVT); (OTCPK: LVTTF); (FSE: 7H7), an integrated wellness company with a diversified portfolio of healthcare and wellness assets, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mohammed H. Mosli, MD, FRCPC, ISAM, as Chief People Officer (CPO) of Levitee Clinics and Levitee Pharmacies in Alberta, Canada. In this role, Dr Mosli will oversee managing the strategy and processes related to building and retaining an exceptional team of professionals and will optimize people-centered activities such as hiring, training, professional development, and performance management of over 60 active employees in Alberta, to ensure these efforts support the continued growth of Levitee Clinics and Levitee Pharmacies across North America.

Dr. Mosli is a multilingual Public Health and Preventive Medicine physician specialized in Addictions Health, health services improvement, health promotion, environmental public health, and health policy. Throughout his career, Dr. Mosli served, or currently serves as a director, educator, or senior level manager for an array of organizations, including those in provincial, institutional, and private segments. He is a valuable physician member of the Opioid Addictions Medicine team for Levitee Clinics and Levitee Pharmacies in Alberta.

“Dr. Mosli has spent his career working with multi-disciplinary teams to provide focused medical care to vulnerable populations, including opioid agonist therapy, alcohol addiction therapy, Hepatitis C treatment, and many more,” said Pouya Farmand, Chief Executive Officer at Levitee Labs. “He exudes leadership and has consistently demonstrated unparalleled skills to organize teams and manage individuals at major organizations to achieve goals with the utmost efficiency, qualities that will be invaluable to us as we continue to roll-up companies and expand our operations nationwide.”