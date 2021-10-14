Walgreens Boots Alliance Makes $5.2 Billion Investment in VillageMD to Deliver Value-Based Primary Care to Communities Across America

Walgreens Boots Alliance (Nasdaq: WBA) and VillageMD today announced that WBA has agreed to make an additional investment in VillageMD to advance its strategic position in the delivery of value-based primary care, a $1 trillion, fast-growing segment of the healthcare system.

Village Medical at Walgreens (Photo: Business Wire)

The $5.2 billion investment will accelerate the opening of at least 600 Village Medical at Walgreens primary care practices in more than 30 U.S. markets by 2025 and 1,000 by 2027, with more than half of those practices in medically underserved communities. Walgreens’ partnership with VillageMD will lead to a significant increase in access to primary care in underserved urban and rural communities – more than 75 percent of Americans live within five miles of a Walgreens.

The investment increases WBA’s ownership stake in VillageMD to 63 percent from 30 percent. VillageMD remains a standalone company, with its own board and management, and the company plans to conduct an IPO in 2022.

Through its partnership with VillageMD, Walgreens is the first national pharmacy chain to offer full-service primary care practices with primary care physicians and pharmacists co-located at its stores all under one roof at a large scale.

“The best healthcare is deeply rooted in local communities, and Walgreens is committed to expanding convenient access to high-quality and affordable healthcare services to our patients and customers in our neighborhood locations,” said Roz Brewer, CEO, Walgreens Boots Alliance. “VillageMD is a leader within the fast-growing, value-based primary care segment with high rates of patient satisfaction and a talented management team who share our strategic vision of the central role that primary care can serve to improve patient outcomes and lower costs.”

VillageMD currently operates over 230 practices across 15 markets, with plans to expand nationally over time. The company has experienced rapid growth, increasing revenues from $217 million in 2017 to $1.3 billion expected in 2021.

“Over the past two and a half years, we have worked side-by-side with Walgreens to create an integrated primary care and pharmacy model that accomplishes one primary goal: better patient care. WBA’s investment supports our ongoing commitment to providing the highest quality healthcare to all patients, including many people who don’t currently have convenient access to a primary care provider,” said Tim Barry, CEO and chairman of VillageMD. “This expanded partnership helps us accelerate our mission to deliver the best healthcare in the world.”