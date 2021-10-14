checkAd

EYECITY.COM, INC. OBTAINS TEMPORARY INJUNCTION IN SHAREHOLDER DISPUTE

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2021   

LAND O’ LAKES, FL, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyeCity.com, Inc. (OTC PINK: ICTY) announced today that it had been granted a Temporary Injunction by the Circuit Court of the State of Florida, 6th Judicial Circuit, in its pending lawsuit to invalidate 1,600,000,000 Shares of its Common Stock held or controlled by Defendants Salvatore Russo, POP Holdings LTD, HE Capital SA, and Pearl Street Advisors, LLC.  The Temporary Injunction prevents the named Defendants from transferring or selling any of the Company’s Common Stock, pending a final determination of the Company’s claims that all of the Shares issued to these Defendants were fraudulently obtained. 

Additional information concerning this case and the Court Documents are available online from the Circuit Court of Pasco County, Florida, under Case No. 2021CA001726CAAXES

Follow ICTY on Twitter at https://twitter.com/CannaDevCo

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ICTY Contact: Bradley Wilson, President
contact@cannadevco.com





