EYECITY.COM, INC. OBTAINS TEMPORARY INJUNCTION IN SHAREHOLDER DISPUTE

LAND O’ LAKES, FL, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyeCity.com, Inc. (OTC PINK: ICTY) announced today that it had been granted a Temporary Injunction by the Circuit Court of the State of Florida, 6th Judicial Circuit, in its pending lawsuit to invalidate 1,600,000,000 Shares of its Common Stock held or controlled by Defendants Salvatore Russo, POP Holdings LTD, HE Capital SA, and Pearl Street Advisors, LLC. The Temporary Injunction prevents the named Defendants from transferring or selling any of the Company’s Common Stock, pending a final determination of the Company’s claims that all of the Shares issued to these Defendants were fraudulently obtained.

Additional information concerning this case and the Court Documents are available online from the Circuit Court of Pasco County, Florida, under Case No. 2021CA001726CAAXES