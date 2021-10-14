checkAd

MasterBeat Corporation's SBQ Holdings, LLC List 183 Rolling Dunes Drive Santa Rosa Beach Florida Property on the Multiple Listings Service (MLS) for $4.25 Million

MIRAMAR BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Masterbeat Corporation (OTC PINK:MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, collectible classic automobiles, and other tangible assets, is pleased to announce it has listed the property at 183 Rolling Dunes Santa Rosa Beach Florida on the Multiple Listing Service (MLS). https://www.flexmls.com/share/5kUl0/183-Rolling-Dunes-Drive-Santa-Rosa-Beach-FL-32459.

This first of multiple custom 5,000 sq. ft. vacation style home constructions located in Santa Rosa, Florida features 8 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, 3 stories with ocean views, a rooftop deck, a short walk to the beach, an elevator, a 16-person hot tub, fire pit, professional putting green and will sleep up to 32 people. The land parcel for this luxury beach vacation home is a 110 feet x 200 feet, which is an exceptionally large lot for the area.

Rented Inc., recently listed the Florida Panhandle as the best location for investors to purchase vacation homes. Florida's northwest Gulf Coast ranked #1 on the new "100 Best Places to Buy Vacation Rentals." The report was compiled by Rented Research and Weiss Analytics ranking destinations by the cost of ownership, short-term revenue potential, acquisition cost, annual appreciation, and projected changes in asset value. The new 2020 report determined that Florida's Panhandle offers the best returns on vacation home investments over "Every Other Market" in the United States and has an index score of 98.7 out of 100. The Florida Panhandle has emerged as the clear winner as the top vacation-home investment area in the United States.

"Listing the Rolling Dunes property on the MLS is a major benchmark for SBQ Holdings and its shareholders.," stated Josh Tannariello CEO of Masterbeat Corp. " Listing the property now before its projected completion date of April 2022 gives us the opportunity to sell the property before its completion date.

About MasterBeat Corp.

MasterBeat Corporation (OTC PINK:MSTO), incorporated under the laws of Delaware, is a publicly traded company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, and other tangible assets. The company believes its progressive approach to an old school model, especially in this market based on fragile earnings multiples and uncertainty, to acquire hard, tangible assets will not only offer long term capital appreciation but also deliver revenues, profits, and self-sustainability.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations and assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Some of these uncertainties include, without limitation, the company's ability to perform under existing contracts or to procure future contracts. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including without limitation, successful implementation of our business strategy and competition, any of which may cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the statements. We undertake no obligation and do not intend to update, revise or otherwise publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of any unanticipated events. Although we believe that our expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will materialize. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Josh Tannariello
561-489-1503
josh@masterbeatcorp.com

