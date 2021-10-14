MasterBeat Corporation's SBQ Holdings, LLC List 183 Rolling Dunes Drive Santa Rosa Beach Florida Property on the Multiple Listings Service (MLS) for $4.25 Million

MIRAMAR BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Masterbeat Corporation (OTC PINK:MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, collectible classic automobiles, and other …

This first of multiple custom 5,000 sq. ft. vacation style home constructions located in Santa Rosa, Florida features 8 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, 3 stories with ocean views, a rooftop deck, a short walk to the beach, an elevator, a 16-person hot tub, fire pit, professional putting green and will sleep up to 32 people. The land parcel for this luxury beach vacation home is a 110 feet x 200 feet, which is an exceptionally large lot for the area.

Rented Inc., recently listed the Florida Panhandle as the best location for investors to purchase vacation homes. Florida's northwest Gulf Coast ranked #1 on the new "100 Best Places to Buy Vacation Rentals." The report was compiled by Rented Research and Weiss Analytics ranking destinations by the cost of ownership, short-term revenue potential, acquisition cost, annual appreciation, and projected changes in asset value. The new 2020 report determined that Florida's Panhandle offers the best returns on vacation home investments over "Every Other Market" in the United States and has an index score of 98.7 out of 100. The Florida Panhandle has emerged as the clear winner as the top vacation-home investment area in the United States.

"Listing the Rolling Dunes property on the MLS is a major benchmark for SBQ Holdings and its shareholders.," stated Josh Tannariello CEO of Masterbeat Corp. " Listing the property now before its projected completion date of April 2022 gives us the opportunity to sell the property before its completion date.

MasterBeat Corporation (OTC PINK:MSTO), incorporated under the laws of Delaware, is a publicly traded company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, and other tangible assets. The company believes its progressive approach to an old school model, especially in this market based on fragile earnings multiples and uncertainty, to acquire hard, tangible assets will not only offer long term capital appreciation but also deliver revenues, profits, and self-sustainability.

