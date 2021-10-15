checkAd

TherapeuticsMD Announces Appointment of Mark Glickman as Chief Business Officer

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD), an innovative, leading women’s healthcare company, today announced the appointment of Mark Glickman as the Company’s Chief Business Officer.

Mr. Glickman previously served as Chief Commercial Officer of Esperion and Aralez Pharmaceuticals, and Executive Vice President, Sales and Marketing, of Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, among other global pharmaceutical roles. Mr. Glickman received his MBA in Finance and International Management from New York University and his BA from State University of New York College at Oswego.

Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

As a material inducement to Mr. Glickman’s acceptance of the appointment, TherapeuticsMD granted Mr. Glickman an award of 660,000 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) and 260,000 performance stock units (“PSUs”) corresponding to shares of common stock of the Company, outside of the Company’s 2019 Stock Incentive Plan (the “2019 Plan”). 400,000 of the RSUs will vest at the end of three years, and 260,000 of the RSUs will vest in equal annual installments over three years beginning October 15, 2022, in each case subject to Mr. Glickman’s continuous service with the Company. The PSUs will vest based on certain performance metrics related to revenue and the timing in which the Company achieves EBITDA break even, and are subject to Mr. Glickman’s continuous service with the Company. The actual number of PSUs that will vest will be between zero and two times the base number of PSUs depending on the milestones achieved. The inducement grant was approved on October 15, 2021 by a majority of the independent directors of the Company’s Board of Directors in reliance on the employment inducement exception to shareholder approval provided under NASDAQ Stock Market Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About TherapeuticsMD, Inc.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is an innovative, leading healthcare company, focused on developing and commercializing novel products exclusively for women. Our products are designed to address the unique changes and challenges women experience through the various stages of their lives with a therapeutic focus in family planning, reproductive health, and menopause management. The company is committed to advancing the health of women and championing awareness of their healthcare issues. To learn more about TherapeuticsMD, please visit therapeuticsmd.com or follow us on Twitter: @TherapeuticsMD and on Facebook: TherapeuticsMD.

