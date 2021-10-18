checkAd

Herb Bruce Promoted to General Manager of KALB in Alexandria

ATLANTA, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE: GTN) announced today its promotion of Herb Bruce to General Manager/General Sales Manager of Alexandria, Louisiana’s powerhouse television station, NBC affiliate KALB. 

Herb joined the station as Account Executive nearly 19 years ago. He worked as a Senior Account Executive and Local Sales Manager before being promoted to General Sales Manager six years ago. He is a lifelong resident of Central Louisiana and a graduate of Louisiana Tech University.

Herb succeeds Michele Godard, who recently announced her retirement from KALB. Michele joined the station 28 years ago, and she has led the station brilliantly as its General Manager for the past 14 years. She will remain with KALB-TV as a consultant through the end of this year to ensure a smooth transition.

About Gray Television:

Gray Television, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is the largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States.  Upon its anticipated acquisition of the television stations of Meredith Corporation, Gray will become the nation’s second largest television broadcaster, with television stations serving 113 markets that reach approximately 36 percent of US television households.  The pro forma portfolio includes 79 markets with the top-rated television station and 101 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station according to Comscore’s audience measurement data.  Gray also owns video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo Honey, and RTM Studios, the producer of PowerNation programs and content and is the majority owner of Swirl Films.

