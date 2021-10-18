checkAd

DGAP-News Quebec Precious Metals Receives $2,000,000 Payment From Sale of Royalty on Tansim Lithium Project

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
18.10.2021, 13:00  |  19   |   |   

DGAP-News: Quebec Precious Metals Corporation / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Quebec Precious Metals Receives $2,000,000 Payment From Sale of Royalty on Tansim Lithium Project

18.10.2021 / 13:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Quebec Precious Metals Receives $2,000,000 Payment From Sale of Royalty on Tansim Lithium Project

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Quebec Precious Metals Corporation ("QPM" or the "Company") (TSX.V:QPM)(OTCQB:CJCFF)(FSE:YXEP) is pleased to report it has received a $ 2,000,000 payment in connection with the sale of a 2% Net Smelter Return royalty on all payable metals from the mining rights of the Tansim lithium project (the "Project") to Lithium Royalty Corporation ("LRC"). The sale is part of a transaction between Sayona Mining Limited and Sayona Québec Inc. (collectively, "Sayona Qc") and LRC announced on September 30, 2021.

On January 13, 2021, QPM had announced the receipt of a payment of $250,000 in reference to the exercise of the second option by Sayona Qc to acquire an additional undivided 50% interest in the Project's mining rights forming part of the Project. Sayona Qc owns 100% interest in the Project.

Normand Champigny, CEO of QPM, stated: "This payment is another step in the completion of the monetization process of our non-core assets. This allows us to better fund our gold exploration programs in the James Bay region without the need for equity financing."

About Quebec Precious Metals Corporation

QPM is a gold explorer with a large land position in the highly prospective Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory, Quebec, near Newmont Corporation's Éléonore gold mine. QPM's flagship project is the Sakami project with significant grades and well-defined drill-ready targets. QPM's goal is to rapidly explore the Project and to advance to the mineral resource estimate stage.

For more information please contact:

Jean-François Meilleur
President
Tel.: 514 951-2730
jfmeilleur@qpmcorp.ca

Normand Champigny
Chief Executive Officer
Tel.: 514 979-4746
nchampigny@qpmcorp.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Quebec Precious Metals Corporation


18.10.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Quebec Precious Metals Corporation
1080, Côte du Beaver Hall
H2Z 1S8 Quebec
Canada
Phone: +1 514 871-1258
Internet: www.qpmcorp.ca
ISIN: CA7481401007
WKN: A2NB6R
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Stuttgart; NYSE, Toronto
EQS News ID: 1241299

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1241299  18.10.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1241299&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetQuebec Precious Metals Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Quebec Precious Metals Receives $2,000,000 Payment From Sale of Royalty on Tansim Lithium Project DGAP-News: Quebec Precious Metals Corporation / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Quebec Precious Metals Receives $2,000,000 Payment From Sale of Royalty on Tansim Lithium Project 18.10.2021 / 13:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ON SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer Supervisory Board takes decisions on Executive Board
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Cub Creek Energy schließt Kauf von Flächen in Wyoming erfolgreich ab
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: Pinakin Patel, CEO von AES (49 % im Besitz von PowerTap), tritt dem ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer-Aufsichtsrat trifft Entscheidungen zur Aufstellung des Vorstands
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer Supervisory Board takes decisions on Executive Board (1) 
EQS-Adhoc: Nathalie Benedikt becomes new CFO at Meyer Burger
DGAP-News: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer-Aufsichtsrat trifft Entscheidungen zur Aufstellung des Vorstands
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics Provides Update on Business and Progress of ...
EQS-Adhoc: Nathalie Benedikt wird neue CFO bei Meyer Burger
Titel
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Konzernergebnis steigt auf 21,4 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited stellt sich mit neuer „Marketmaker'-Strategie auf Wachstum ein
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA schließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung erfolgreich ab
DGAP-News: BEI EINER IN VITRO-STUDIE ERHÖHEN DIE ACCUM(TM)-VARIANTEN VON DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS DIE WIRKSAMKEIT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ON SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Endor AG: Umsetzung des Aktiensplits am 14. Oktober 2021
DGAP-News: Mynaric and H3 HATS Detail Successes with World's First Industrialized Optical Communications ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Year-end Pre-Close Trading Statement
Titel
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bonanza-Gehalte in RPM North einschließlich 132 m mit 10,1 g/t Au - ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Konzernergebnis steigt auf 21,4 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap startet eine strategische Überprüfung zur Erschließung des ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13:00 UhrQuebec Precious Metals Receives $2,000,000 Payment From Sale of Royalty on Tansim Lithium Project
Accesswire | Analysen