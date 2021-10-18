checkAd

It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season

Santa Claus returns to delight children of all ages at Macy’s (NYSE: M) this holiday season. Since 1861, generations of children have enjoyed the magic of a visit with the one-and-only Santa Claus at Macy’s. That cherished holiday tradition will return in-person this year to Macy’s Santaland at select stores by advance reservation. To bring the wonder of the season closer to children everywhere, Macy’s Santaland at Home, a digital experience will also be available this year with an all-new virtual adventure via macys.com/Santaland.

Santa is back at Macy's for in-person visits this holiday season at Macy's Santaland in Chicago, New York and San Francisco. Visit macys.com/Santaland for more information and to make reservations. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Macy’s is the destination for holiday magic. For more than 160 years, Macy’s has enthralled generations with celebrations welcoming the holiday season. From a visit with the one-and-only Santa Claus to Macy’s Great Tree, animated windows and more, we are thrilled to bring the spirit of the season back to communities nationwide,” said Will Coss, Macy’s vice president of Branded Entertainment. “We are particularly overjoyed for the return of in-person visits with Santa Claus at Macy’s Santaland in Chicago, New York and San Francisco. With the health and safety of our staff and guests as our top priority, a team of dedicated elves have taken several steps to produce an experience that is fun, whimsical and one that will create cherished memories long past the season.”

Macy’s Santaland – Chicago, New York, and San Francisco

An enchanted world showcasing Santa’s Village and Worskshop, Macy’s Santaland, will open for in-store visits at Macy’s on State Street in Chicago on Saturday, November 6, and at Macy’s Herald Square in New York and Union Square in San Francisco on Friday, November 26. To provide all guests with a safe and enjoyable environment, visits to the winter wonderland will be conducted by advance reservation only. To reserve a special visit with Santa Claus, guests should visit macys.com/Santaland. Reservations will open five days in advance of the desired visit date to allow for the most access possible to guests wishing to attend in-person. Each day reservations will open at 5:30 a.m. local time and will showcase the open reservation slots for five days later (for example, reservations for December 16 will open on December 11 at 5:30 a.m. local time).

