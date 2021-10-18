With $1B of Investment Over a Decade, Calix Announces the World’s Only End-to-End Solution Strategy That Will Enable Broadband Service Providers To Crush Consumer-Direct Competitors
Building on a decade of investment in the Intelligent Access EDGE and Revenue EDGE platforms to deliver an unrivalled pace of broadband innovation, Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today at ConneXions 2021 in Las Vegas unveiled an end-to-end solution strategy to enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to get the most out of all of their investments in Calix platforms. The new Calix solution leverages the automation, behavioral analytics, and predictive intelligence of the Calix Cloud to ensure that marketing, customer support and network operations teams gain a unified, holistic view of the subscriber experience—spanning a BSPs entire subscriber facing network from the access edge to the subscriber premises.
The new end-to-end solutions strategy creates tremendous new value from a BSPs investments in the Intelligent Access EDGE and Revenue EDGE solutions, enabling BSPs to transform across three core areas of their business.
- Marketing will realize automated upsell opportunities with the new MyPriorityIQ Revenue EDGE Suite. The new Revenue EDGE Suite, MyPriorityIQ will leverage the Mobile Notifications feature in Marketing Cloud to enable BSPs to send offers directly to a subscriber via the CommandIQ mobile app. The subscriber can accept the offer at the touch of a button, and the service will be provisioned automatically via Operations Cloud. For example, BSPs can send automated upgrade offers to subscribers who are hitting service limits. If a subscriber accepts the offer, the upgraded service will be automatically provisioned across the BSPs entire network.
- Network operations will realize efficiency and productivity through end-to-end automation. Operations Cloud provides a holistic view of the entire service delivery network. Network bandwidth capacity limitations on uplinks of systems in the access network can now be detected and resolved before subscribers are event impacted. In addition, automating the provisioning of service changes and quality of service (QoS) capabilities—which are initiated by subscribers via MyPriorityIQ—yields massive operational savings and higher productivity.
- Customer support gains true end-to-end network visibility. Customer support will be able to eliminate inbound support calls and conduct proactive outreach to delight subscribers by proactively troubleshooting the entire subscriber facing network from the access edge) to the subscriber premises. For example, a customer service rep may get an automated notification about a degradation of an ONT or fiber cut that is impacting a subscriber’s broadband service. The rep can diagnose the issues and proactively call the subscriber to inform them that the issue is being resolved. This will ensure that access network issues are not confused with Wi-Fi issue in the premises.
"We have partnered with Calix since in 2011 and the partnership has enabled us to realize our strategic goal of continuous simplification of our business,” said Kirby Underberg, president and CEO for Chariton Valley. “The end-to-end Calix solutions have given us everything we needed to execute a full-scale business transformation, and we’ve been able to move quickly to capture market opportunity. Our teams love the insights we get from Calix Cloud, and we’re excited to now gain the advantage of unmatched visibility, insights and automation of the entire subscriber facing network to take our business to the next level.”
