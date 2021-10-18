With $1B of Investment Over a Decade, Calix Announces the World’s Only End-to-End Solution Strategy That Will Enable Broadband Service Providers To Crush Consumer-Direct Competitors

Building on a decade of investment in the Intelligent Access EDGE and Revenue EDGE platforms to deliver an unrivalled pace of broadband innovation, Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today at ConneXions 2021 in Las Vegas unveiled an end-to-end solution strategy to enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to get the most out of all of their investments in Calix platforms. The new Calix solution leverages the automation, behavioral analytics, and predictive intelligence of the Calix Cloud to ensure that marketing, customer support and network operations teams gain a unified, holistic view of the subscriber experience—spanning a BSPs entire subscriber facing network from the access edge to the subscriber premises.

The new end-to-end solutions strategy creates tremendous new value from a BSPs investments in the Intelligent Access EDGE and Revenue EDGE solutions, enabling BSPs to transform across three core areas of their business.