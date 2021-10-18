“Acquire. Grow. Exit. That is our plan. We acquire the target, an established company with strong management. We work with the management team to grow its asset and revenue base, while our executives groom the portfolio company to become publicly traded. When the time is right, we spinout the portfolio company into its own independent publicly traded company,” said Roy Y. Salisbury, Small Business Development Group CEO and Chairman. “When the spinout occurs, SBDG will declare a dividend in kind to its shareholders in the form of equities in the new public company.”

CARY, NC, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Small Business Development Group, Inc. (OTC:SBDG) ( www.SBDGStock.com ) announced today that the Company is expanding its acquisition efforts and launching new advisory services. SBDG has developed a disruptive business model based on an aggressive mergers and acquisitions model targeting privately owned businesses.

SBDG is built around its two signature strategies: Soft Leveraged Buyouts and Engineering of a Public Company. Mr. Salisbury explains that the aggressive acquisition strategy is focused on targeting the aging Baby Boomer generation, who own more than 2.4 million private companies, many of which are too small for larger private equity groups and institutional investors. “Baby Boomers are retiring in record numbers, fueling a paradigm shift on Main Street. We also are seeing owners pass away, without a transition or succession plan leaving their heirs and employees in disarray. With our strategies, we will take on both the larger transactions, as well as the smaller ones.”

“Over 90% of Baby Boomer businesses have annual revenues less than $5M. Too big for an individual entrepreneur to acquire, and too small for a PE firm, we can acquire these companies, group them by industry, bolt them on to others, and exit all of them together,” said Mr. Salisbury.

For companies that might not want to be part of our holding company, or are large enough to be a publicly traded company on their own, SBDG will offer specialized M&A and IPO Advisory services to select clients. “As we simultaneously expand Management’s efforts and expand our portfolio M&A Advisory businesses, our deal flow processing becomes much more efficient. Our efforts find us both potential acquisitions, as well as drive revenue through offering advisory services,” said Brian Jue, Chief Operating Officer and Director.

“We know there is a massive opportunity in front of us, and in 2022 we will be fully rolling out our Private to Public services, which will work for both buyers and sellers looking to increase their value and access expansion capital. There will be trillions of dollars in wealth transfer in these next years, and we are positioning SBDG to take advantage of it for the benefit of all SBDG stakeholders.”

Small Business Development Group, Inc. (OTC: SBDG) is a holding company publicly traded on OTC Markets. SBDG has an active mandate to identify and acquire operating companies with a preference for those in the small to medium sized enterprise arena (SMBs and SMEs) based in North America, specifically those demonstrating modest but predictable growth and profitability over time. Ideal candidates for acquisition have an enterprise value between $2 million and $50 million with positive cash flows between $500 thousand and $5 million. SBDG's intent for all acquisitions is to affirm or establish sound business fundamentals and to drive revenue and profitability growth. The goal of SBDG is to develop and align portfolio companies into high performance industry verticals and deliver additional value for its stakeholders.

