Amazon Hiring for 150,000 Seasonal Jobs With Thousands Available in the Minneapolis/St. Paul Metro Area

All Amazon jobs in the U.S., including seasonal roles, have an average starting pay of $18 per hour, sign-on bonuses up to $3,000 and an additional $3 per hour depending on shifts in many locations. Today’s seasonal roles come in addition to the 2,700 full and part-time Operations jobs announced for Minnesota previously.

Amazon continues to provide diverse employment opportunities for people of all backgrounds and skill levels, announcing today 150,000 seasonal jobs are now available across the U.S., including approximately 3,000 in the Minneapolis/St. Paul area.

“I was hired as a part-time seasonal worker. As I started to meet my teammates and learn more about the life-changing benefits and advancement opportunities here in Shakopee, I transitioned to a full-time position. The work has been rewarding as we impact our customers lives in such a positive way,” Amazon Associate Brandon Tarabocchia explained.

Jobs in Amazon’s operations network include stowing, picking, packing, shipping and more. New hires will be fully trained and all facilities follow strict COVID-19 health and safety protocols. A job with Amazon can be the start of a future, long-term career inside or outside of the company. Jobs are available in hundreds of cities and towns across America. Interested candidates can see all the regions with open positions at www.amazon.com/apply.

“Since May, we have converted hundreds of part-time or seasonal employees into full-time, blue badge employees. Currently, our fulfillment center in Shakopee is offering good hourly wages, bonuses and flexible schedules to help fit the needs of anyone who wants to re-enter the workforce. We also cater to individuals looking for extra, end-of-the-year income; many of them join us around this time year after year. Amazon has something for everyone and everyone is welcome here,” Fulfillment Center Assistant General Manager Adam Swift explained.

Amazon was recently named by LinkedIn as the No. 1 company where Americans want to work and develop their careers. Job advancement and career building is an important focus for the company, and many employees who have been with the company six months or longer have been promoted. Seasonal employees will help support full-time employees across over 250 new fulfillment centers, sortation centers, regional air hubs, and delivery stations that opened in the U.S. in 2021.

States with the greatest number of seasonal roles include: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

Amazon prioritizes the safety and health of its employees and has made major investments in workplace safety. Learn more about working at Amazon here: https://www.amazon.jobs/en/landing_pages/working-at-amazon

