TechnipFMC and Talos Energy Enter Strategic Alliance to Provide Carbon Capture and Storage

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI) and Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) announced today that they have entered into a long-term strategic alliance to develop and deliver technical and commercial solutions to Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) projects along the United States Gulf Coast. The alliance combines Talos’s offshore operational strength and sub-surface expertise with TechnipFMC’s extended history in subsea engineering, system integration and automation and control.

Cultivated through a shared vision to responsibly deliver CCS solutions that will help to reduce the global carbon footprint, this innovative partnership will accelerate offshore CCS adoption with reliable, specialized CCS systems.

Under the alliance, the companies will collaborate to progress CCS opportunities through the full lifecycle of storage site characterization, front-end engineering and design (FEED), and first injection through life of field operations. This further advances the companies’ leadership in the emerging Gulf Coast CCS market, building on Talos’s recent successful award as the operator of the only major offshore carbon sequestration hub in the United States.

Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented: “We are pleased to partner with Talos to deliver offshore CCS solutions that will help reduce CO2 emissions during the energy transition. This alliance capitalizes on our collective expertise and TechnipFMC’s position as a system integrator and architect to deliver a reliable industrial-scale solution for CCS.”

Bob Abendschein, Executive Vice President and Head of Operations at Talos, commented: “We are excited to announce this strategic alliance with TechnipFMC and to work collaboratively as we continue to execute on our strategy to scale our CCS business. Combining the technical expertise of both companies solidifies our market leadership in delivering integrated CCS solutions to lower industrial carbon emissions and create a positive impact in the communities where we work and live.”

Important Information for Investors and Securityholders

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words “expect,” “believe,” “estimated,” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. For information regarding known material factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results, please see our risk factors set forth in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which include our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any of our forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

