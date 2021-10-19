checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG plans admission of new majority shareholder and reallocation of shares in subsidiary GORE German Office Real Estate AG

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
19.10.2021, 10:50  |  37   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG / Key word(s): Investment/Real Estate
PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG plans admission of new majority shareholder and reallocation of shares in subsidiary GORE German Office Real Estate AG

19-Oct-2021 / 10:50 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG plans admission of new majority shareholder and reallocation of shares in subsidiary GORE German Office Real Estate AG

 

- Luxembourgian investment company with its own investor consortium of established European insurance companies to become new majority shareholder of PREOS

- Contribution of a Luxembourg real estate portfolio worth over EUR 1 billion by Luxembourg investment vehicle to PREOS subsidiary GORE German Office Real Estate AG in return for the issue of new GORE shares

- Subsequent contribution of newly acquired GORE shares by Luxembourg investment vehicle to PREOS against issuance of new PREOS shares

- Successive placement of all GORE shares to investors- cash inflow for further growth of PREOS

- GORE's focus on Luxembourg real estate market


Frankfurt/Main, 19 October 2021 - PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG ("PREOS", ISIN DE000A2LQ850) intends to add a holding company consisting of a Luxembourg investment company with its own investor consortium of established European insurance companies, managed by a general partner, as a new majority shareholder in PREOS. As part of this process, the PREOS subsidiary GORE German Office Real Estate AG ("GORE") is to be restructured and sold. The Supervisory Board of PREOS has approved this planned measure on the basis of a letter of intent signed with the participation of the PREOS Group parent publity AG ("publity") and GORE. . In the event of a positive conclusion of the due diligence reviews, a basic agreement on the implementation of the transaction will be signed. The Letter of Intent essentially provides for the following steps:

Seite 1 von 4
PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG plans admission of new majority shareholder and reallocation of shares in subsidiary GORE German Office Real Estate AG DGAP-Ad-hoc: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG / Key word(s): Investment/Real Estate PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG plans admission of new majority shareholder and reallocation of shares in subsidiary GORE German …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: Gesellschaft beschließt die vorläufige Einstellung des Angebots von ...
DGAP-News: Umsatz von paragon Automotive wächst um fast ein Drittel
DGAP-Adhoc: Ringmetall SE hebt Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose erneut deutlich an
DGAP-News: Abivax veröffentlicht hervorragende Daten zur Langzeitwirksamkeit von ABX464 in einer ...
DGAP-Adhoc: InterCard AG Informationssysteme: Sondierung einer Kapitalerhöhung
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon Concludes Collaboration and License Agreement with SCG Cell Therapy for its COVID-19 Drug ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Nagarro SE: Nagarro unterzeichnet Vereinbarung zur Akquisition der ATCS Group
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon schließt Kooperations- und Lizenzvereinbarung für COVID-19-Medikament FYB207 mit SCG ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: September 2021 quarter update - Platform expansion in line with strategy
DGAP-Adhoc: Ringmetall SE again significantly raises revenue and earnings forecast
Titel
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Konzernergebnis steigt auf 21,4 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited stellt sich mit neuer „Marketmaker'-Strategie auf Wachstum ein
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA schließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung erfolgreich ab
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ON SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: BEI EINER IN VITRO-STUDIE ERHÖHEN DIE ACCUM(TM)-VARIANTEN VON DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS DIE WIRKSAMKEIT ...
DGAP-News: Endor AG: Umsetzung des Aktiensplits am 14. Oktober 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Progress on Worldwide Commercial ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric and H3 HATS Detail Successes with World's First Industrialized Optical Communications ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bonanza-Gehalte in RPM North einschließlich 132 m mit 10,1 g/t Au - ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Konzernergebnis steigt auf 21,4 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap startet eine strategische Überprüfung zur Erschließung des ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10:50 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG plant Aufnahme eines neuen Mehrheitsaktionärs und Umplatzierung der Aktien ihrer Tochtergesellschaft
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
06.10.21DGAP-News: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG: 7.5 % convertible bond 2019/2024 - Publication of an adaptation of the conversion price
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
06.10.21DGAP-News: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG: 7,5 % Wandelanleihe 2019/2024 - Bekanntmachung einer Anpassung des Wandlungspreises
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten