DGAP-Ad-hoc: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG / Key word(s): Investment/Real Estate PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG plans admission of new majority shareholder and reallocation of shares in subsidiary GORE German Office Real Estate AG 19-Oct-2021 / 10:50 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG plans admission of new majority shareholder and reallocation of shares in subsidiary GORE German Office Real Estate AG

- Luxembourgian investment company with its own investor consortium of established European insurance companies to become new majority shareholder of PREOS

- Contribution of a Luxembourg real estate portfolio worth over EUR 1 billion by Luxembourg investment vehicle to PREOS subsidiary GORE German Office Real Estate AG in return for the issue of new GORE shares

- Subsequent contribution of newly acquired GORE shares by Luxembourg investment vehicle to PREOS against issuance of new PREOS shares

- Successive placement of all GORE shares to investors- cash inflow for further growth of PREOS

- GORE's focus on Luxembourg real estate market



Frankfurt/Main, 19 October 2021 - PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG ("PREOS", ISIN DE000A2LQ850) intends to add a holding company consisting of a Luxembourg investment company with its own investor consortium of established European insurance companies, managed by a general partner, as a new majority shareholder in PREOS. As part of this process, the PREOS subsidiary GORE German Office Real Estate AG ("GORE") is to be restructured and sold. The Supervisory Board of PREOS has approved this planned measure on the basis of a letter of intent signed with the participation of the PREOS Group parent publity AG ("publity") and GORE. . In the event of a positive conclusion of the due diligence reviews, a basic agreement on the implementation of the transaction will be signed. The Letter of Intent essentially provides for the following steps: