RingCentral Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 after market close on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The company also announced that it will hold a conference call on the same day at 2:00 PM Pacific Time (5:00 PM Eastern Time) to discuss its quarterly financial results.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 349-0093 from the United States or (412) 317-5201 internationally with reference to the company name and conference title, and a live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of RingCentral’s company website at http://ir.ringcentral.com. Following the completion of the call through 11:59 PM Eastern Time on November 16, 2021, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (844) 512-2921 from the United States or (412) 317-6671 internationally with recording access code 10161263.