Ulta Beauty Announces Long-Term Financial Targets and Strategic Priorities

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) will host its 2021 virtual analyst and investor conference today, Tuesday, October 19, 2021 starting at 8:30 a.m. Central Time. In conjunction with the event, the company is announcing longer-term financial targets and providing an update on its strategic priorities.

“Reflecting our understanding about how the consumer and beauty category are evolving, we have refreshed our strategic framework, and we are excited to share our vision for Ulta Beauty’s future. We have a long record of disruption, creativity and success, and we intend to build on this foundation and continue to lead the beauty category, seamlessly connecting physical and digital channels, expanding our market share, and increasing member loyalty,” said Dave Kimbell, chief executive officer. “We are optimistic about the opportunities ahead and believe the power of the beauty category, paired with our proven business model, experienced leadership team, and values-based culture, positions Ulta Beauty to continue to deliver long-term value for shareholders.”