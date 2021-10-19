checkAd

CSG Xponent Unleashes the Power to Create Extraordinary Customer Experiences for Leading Brands

CSG
CSG Xponent Unleashes the Power to Create Extraordinary Customer Experiences for Leading Brands

19-Oct-2021 / 14:30 CET/CEST

CSG(R) (NASDAQ: CSGS) is transforming the way companies engage with customers by arming today's leading brands with future-ready, innovative solutions that drive extraordinary customer experiences and inspire loyalty. Today the company launched CSG Xponent(TM), a unified, cloud engagement hub that takes uninspired customer engagements and turns them into extraordinary customer experiences. By bringing together holistic customer data, industry-leading customer journey orchestration and analytics, proven omni-channel communications and an unmatched passion for customer experience excellence, Xponent enables leading brands to impact the entire customer lifecycle from awareness to purchase and long-term retention. With CSG Xponent, companies deliver personalized, predictive and proactive customer connections that drive better business outcomes, quicker time to value and lower risk.

Winning through the creation of the absolute best customer experience (CX) is the optimal way to stand out in today's highly commoditized world. Business leaders recognize the power of customer experience, journey mapping and customer data, but most struggle to bring it all together and take meaningful action. CSG Xponent delivers a differentiated experience that overcomes data silos and the complexity of disconnected assets with an end-to-end platform that taps into real-time customer interactions across all points in the customer lifecycle. The capabilities within the Xponent platform provide advanced CX analytics that uncover insights, which can be turned into actions that make a meaningful difference at every customer touchpoint.

'Businesses have been building large data warehouses and mapping journeys for years and now they're anxious to realize more tangible benefits from their investments,' said Alfred Binford, president of customer engagement for CSG. 'The window of opportunity to wow your customers is fleeting and precious, which is why companies need their technology investments to deliver immediate results at every 'moment of truth' in the customer lifecycle. CSG Xponent powers brands to predict and create the customer's best next action and drive ROI for the business.'

CSG Acquires DGIT Systems, Enhances Ease of Delivery and Monetization of Digital Ecosystems
CSG Accelerates Growth, Expands Career Opportunities and Community Partnerships Across India with Flexible, Employee-Centered Work Philosophy
CSG Systems International to Hold Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call on November 3
CSG's Channing Jones Makes Impact with Innovative Inclusivity Programs, Leading to 2021 Cablefax Diversity List Honor
