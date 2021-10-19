checkAd

Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman

Autor: Accesswire
19.10.2021, 15:00  |  100   |   |   

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ("Petroteq" or the "Company") ‎‎(TSXV:PQE)(OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FSE:PQCF), an oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-‎extraction and …

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ("Petroteq" or the "Company") ‎‎(TSXV:PQE)(OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FSE:PQCF), an oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-‎extraction and remediation technologies, issues a letter to shareholders from R. G. Bailey, Interim CEO and Chairman.‎

Dear Valued Shareholders,

I have been a Board Member of Petroteq since 2011, and in August 2021 was appointed as the Company's Interim CEO and Chairman to bring my management and engineering experience to enhancing the reputation of the Company and helping with its growth in the energy market. I have a life-long career in the petroleum industry, including 5 years as President of Exxon in the Arabian Gulf region. I have been involved in all aspects of the oil industry, from exploration, development, production and refining. As a chemical engineer, I understand the technical challenges of the industry, while being experienced enough to lead the strong team at Petroteq to develop solutions for the tasks at hand.

My objective is to lead the Company to become a viable competitor in the oil market, utilizing Petroteq's environmentally-friendly Clean Oil Recovery Technology ("CORT") for extracting oil from oil sands. Our mission is to turn locked oil sands into a viable source of high-quality crude oil while mitigating soil contamination. I firmly believe that this is a winning solution for using clean technology to produce energy from oil deposits.

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the oil industry worldwide. Nevertheless, during the last two years we have succeeded in advancing our Company in the face of unprecedented economic and operational challenges:

  • We successfully completed construction of a 500 bpd oil extraction plant;
  • We sold our first commercial license to Greenfield Energy LLC for $2,000,000 plus a 5% continuing royalty;
  • Extensive testing of samples of heavy sweet oil produced by Greenfield Energy LLC using our CORT process at Quadrise Fuels International plc's research facility in Essex, England, has confirmed that the samples are amenable for use in the production of a low viscosity oil-in-water emulsified synthetic heavy fuel oil utilizing Quadrise Fuels' MSAR® and bioMSAR™ technologies;
  • We have analyzed and tested the clean sands produced as a byproduct of the CORT process, and have determined they can be sold as a resource to different industries, including for use as a potential frac sand;
  • We have received a FEED (Front End Engineering Design) study for a 5,000 bpd oil extraction plant. This study was prepared by Crosstrails Engineering LLC;
  • We have received a third-party technical evaluation for a 5,000 bpd oil extraction plant. This evaluation was prepared by engineering firm Kahuna Ventures; and
  • Barr Engineering, through close collaboration with the Petroteq team, is working on a full set of permits and mining plan for the 5,000 bpd plant.

We believe that our CORT process is unique and stands alone as the most eco-friendly and cost-effective oil sands oil extraction method. It is waterless, and our solvent is recyclable and highly efficient with minimal ecological footprint or emission to land or air. Based on Kahuna Ventures' third-party technical evaluation report, the cost of production of one bb of oil based on our proposed 5,000 bpd plant would be less than $25 which would be highly competitive compared to conventional methods of oil sands extraction. Our initial objective was to prove the economic model and environmental validity of the CORT process, and the initial commercial venture was construction of a 500 bpd plant in Vernal, Utah, to demonstrate the feasibility and economy of scale.

Seite 1 von 5
Petroteq Energy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Petroteq Energy Öl / Sand Extraktion interessante Ressourcennutzung !?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ("Petroteq" or the "Company") ‎‎(TSXV:PQE)(OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FSE:PQCF), an oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-‎extraction and …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Netcoins.ca Looks Across Border as US Becomes World Leader in Bitcoin Mining, SEC Set to Allow ...
Planet 13 Announces One Month Adjustment to Vesting Schedules of Restricted Stock Units
Data from First Phase III Clinical Study of PXT3003 in Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Type 1A, the ...
ABIVAX: ABX464 shows excellent long-term efficacy data in Abivax's phase 2b maintenance Trial in ...
CMC Metals Identifies High Grade Polymetallic Samples at its Proposed Future Targets at Silver ...
USRM to Focus on Animal Health and Lead Pet-Care Innovation
Clear Capital and the National Society of Real Estate Appraisers Partner to Promote Appraiser ...
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
The Power Play by The Market Herald Announces Interviews with Nextech AR and Nass Valley Gateway on ...
Cal-Bay Launches New NFT Website
Titel
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Shinju Japanese Whisky Wins Double Gold and Best of Class at International Competition
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Falcon Doubles the Size at Hope Brook to 41,500 Hectares, Adjacent to Benton-Sokoman's Lithium ...
Ximen Mining Receives Drill Permit Approval for Silver Project in Greenwood - Historic Mining Camp ...
Alkame Completes Development of Hooch Brands Line of CBD Teas
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 25.5 metres of 1.13% Ni, 0.61% Cu, Including 4.5 metres of 2.96% ...
CopperBank Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Long Term Incentive Plan at Special Meeting; ...
Zimtu Capital Announces Presentation Featuring Aduro Clean Technologies
Netcoins.ca Looks Across Border as US Becomes World Leader in Bitcoin Mining, SEC Set to Allow ...
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.10.21CORRECTION: Petroteq Provides Update on TSXV Application for Reinstatement
Accesswire | Analysen
07.10.21Petroteq Provides Update on TSXV Application for Reinstatement
Accesswire | Analysen
27.09.21Petroteq Energy Announces Completion of Quadrise Testing Program
Accesswire | Analysen
23.09.21Petroteq Provides a Corporate Update
Accesswire | Analysen