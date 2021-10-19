Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ("Petroteq" or the "Company") ‎‎(TSXV:PQE)(OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FSE:PQCF), an oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-‎extraction and …

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. (" Petroteq " or the " Company ") ‎‎(TSXV:PQE)(OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FSE:PQCF), an oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-‎extraction and remediation technologies, issues a letter to shareholders from R. G. Bailey, Interim CEO and Chairman.‎

I have been a Board Member of Petroteq since 2011, and in August 2021 was appointed as the Company's Interim CEO and Chairman to bring my management and engineering experience to enhancing the reputation of the Company and helping with its growth in the energy market. I have a life-long career in the petroleum industry, including 5 years as President of Exxon in the Arabian Gulf region. I have been involved in all aspects of the oil industry, from exploration, development, production and refining. As a chemical engineer, I understand the technical challenges of the industry, while being experienced enough to lead the strong team at Petroteq to develop solutions for the tasks at hand.

My objective is to lead the Company to become a viable competitor in the oil market, utilizing Petroteq's environmentally-friendly Clean Oil Recovery Technology ("CORT") for extracting oil from oil sands. Our mission is to turn locked oil sands into a viable source of high-quality crude oil while mitigating soil contamination. I firmly believe that this is a winning solution for using clean technology to produce energy from oil deposits.

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the oil industry worldwide. Nevertheless, during the last two years we have succeeded in advancing our Company in the face of unprecedented economic and operational challenges:

We successfully completed construction of a 500 bpd oil extraction plant;

We sold our first commercial license to Greenfield Energy LLC for $2,000,000 plus a 5% continuing royalty;

Extensive testing of samples of heavy sweet oil produced by Greenfield Energy LLC using our CORT process at Quadrise Fuels International plc's research facility in Essex, England, has confirmed that the samples are amenable for use in the production of a low viscosity oil-in-water emulsified synthetic heavy fuel oil utilizing Quadrise Fuels' MSAR ® and bioMSAR™ technologies;

We have analyzed and tested the clean sands produced as a byproduct of the CORT process, and have determined they can be sold as a resource to different industries, including for use as a potential frac sand;

We have received a FEED (Front End Engineering Design) study for a 5,000 bpd oil extraction plant. This study was prepared by Crosstrails Engineering LLC;

We have received a third-party technical evaluation for a 5,000 bpd oil extraction plant. This evaluation was prepared by engineering firm Kahuna Ventures; and

Barr Engineering, through close collaboration with the Petroteq team, is working on a full set of permits and mining plan for the 5,000 bpd plant.

We believe that our CORT process is unique and stands alone as the most eco-friendly and cost-effective oil sands oil extraction method. It is waterless, and our solvent is recyclable and highly efficient with minimal ecological footprint or emission to land or air. Based on Kahuna Ventures' third-party technical evaluation report, the cost of production of one bb of oil based on our proposed 5,000 bpd plant would be less than $25 which would be highly competitive compared to conventional methods of oil sands extraction. Our initial objective was to prove the economic model and environmental validity of the CORT process, and the initial commercial venture was construction of a 500 bpd plant in Vernal, Utah, to demonstrate the feasibility and economy of scale.