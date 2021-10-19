Michele Gors Promoted to General Manager of KEYC in Mankato

ATLANTA, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE: GTN) announced today that it has promoted Michele Gors to General Manager of KEYC News Now (CBS/Fox) in Mankato, Minnesota. She succeeds Ed Woloszyn, who passed away recently following a brief battle with cancer.



Michele is an Emmy Award winning broadcast professional with more than three decades in the industry. Since the summer of 2019, she has been serving as the News Director for KTTC (NBC) in Rochester, Minnesota, which Gray recently acquired from Quincy Media. Michele has served as a News Manager and News Director in several markets including Memphis (WREG), Tampa (WTSP), Las Vegas (KTNV) and Wichita (KWCH), among others. Michele also served as President/CEO of PBS affiliated KPTS in Wichita. She is a member of RTNDA, and a fellow with the Carole Kneeland Project for Responsible Journalism. Michele has also served on several nonprofit boards.