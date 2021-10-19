Calix Launches Broadband Marketing Academy, Designed Exclusively To Upskill Broadband Marketing Teams So They Can Go To Market Faster and Beat the Consumer Giants
Building on a decade of investment in the Intelligent Access EDGE and Revenue EDGE platforms to deliver an unrivalled pace of broadband innovation, Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) announced the launch of Broadband Marketing Academy at its ConneXions conference in Las Vegas. The latest educational offering within Calix University, the online learning experience for broadband service providers (BSPs), Broadband Marketing Academy teaches broadband marketers how to seamlessly achieve marketing excellence so they can grow their brand, excite their subscribers, and grow return on their marketing investments. Developed in partnership with industry-leading broadband marketing Hall of Fame luminaries, it is the only institution that specifically upskills broadband marketing teams so they can accelerate learning and get to market faster.
Designed to help maximize marketing resources, the academy provides BSPs with training, best practices, case studies, and expert insights. The virtual curriculum spans seven tracks across a range of roles and skillsets. Learning plans start with the basics of marketing and advance through five levels of expertise. Certification options will help BSP marketers increase the value of their teams and create pathways for professional development.
The Broadband Marketing Academy will also:
- Offer courses to develop expertise around such topics as email marketing, digital marketing, social media marketing, and mobile app marketing
- Outline how BSPs can effectively leverage Calix Marketing Cloud as a data and analytics engine to drive world-class go-to-market strategies and campaigns
- Detail how to use the personalized CommandIQ mobile app to grow their brands, excite subscribers with the popular services they want and love, and lower support costs
- Provide insights about how to leverage turnkey integrations (including Facebook, HubSpot, and Mailchimp) to seamlessly create automated omnichannel marketing campaigns that excite subscribers and drive marketing ROI
- Deliver best practices for customer support representatives, product marketers, and content marketers
“Calix is completely dedicated to its customers’ success and the introduction of Broadband Marketing Academy further underscores that commitment,” said Bethany Chinadle, vice president of operations at Triangle Communications. “Calix is taking impressive leaps forward to help broadband marketers learn how to eliminate subscriber churn, create new revenue streams, and increase average revenue per user (ARPU) to grow profitability. They keep our specific needs in mind—whether it’s how to generate insights from the vast amount of data in our networks or create targeting messaging that will resonate with specific subscriber segments. Broadband Marketing Academy will strengthen our marketing capabilities across the entire organization.”
