Calix Launches Broadband Marketing Academy, Designed Exclusively To Upskill Broadband Marketing Teams So They Can Go To Market Faster and Beat the Consumer Giants

Building on a decade of investment in the Intelligent Access EDGE and Revenue EDGE platforms to deliver an unrivalled pace of broadband innovation, Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) announced the launch of Broadband Marketing Academy at its ConneXions conference in Las Vegas. The latest educational offering within Calix University, the online learning experience for broadband service providers (BSPs), Broadband Marketing Academy teaches broadband marketers how to seamlessly achieve marketing excellence so they can grow their brand, excite their subscribers, and grow return on their marketing investments. Developed in partnership with industry-leading broadband marketing Hall of Fame luminaries, it is the only institution that specifically upskills broadband marketing teams so they can accelerate learning and get to market faster.

Designed to help maximize marketing resources, the academy provides BSPs with training, best practices, case studies, and expert insights. The virtual curriculum spans seven tracks across a range of roles and skillsets. Learning plans start with the basics of marketing and advance through five levels of expertise. Certification options will help BSP marketers increase the value of their teams and create pathways for professional development.