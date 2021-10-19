checkAd

Calix Launches Broadband Marketing Academy, Designed Exclusively To Upskill Broadband Marketing Teams So They Can Go To Market Faster and Beat the Consumer Giants

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2021, 19:00  |  15   |   |   

Building on a decade of investment in the Intelligent Access EDGE and Revenue EDGE platforms to deliver an unrivalled pace of broadband innovation, Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) announced the launch of Broadband Marketing Academy at its ConneXions conference in Las Vegas. The latest educational offering within Calix University, the online learning experience for broadband service providers (BSPs), Broadband Marketing Academy teaches broadband marketers how to seamlessly achieve marketing excellence so they can grow their brand, excite their subscribers, and grow return on their marketing investments. Developed in partnership with industry-leading broadband marketing Hall of Fame luminaries, it is the only institution that specifically upskills broadband marketing teams so they can accelerate learning and get to market faster.

Designed to help maximize marketing resources, the academy provides BSPs with training, best practices, case studies, and expert insights. The virtual curriculum spans seven tracks across a range of roles and skillsets. Learning plans start with the basics of marketing and advance through five levels of expertise. Certification options will help BSP marketers increase the value of their teams and create pathways for professional development.

The Broadband Marketing Academy will also:

  • Offer courses to develop expertise around such topics as email marketing, digital marketing, social media marketing, and mobile app marketing
  • Outline how BSPs can effectively leverage Calix Marketing Cloud as a data and analytics engine to drive world-class go-to-market strategies and campaigns
  • Detail how to use the personalized CommandIQ mobile app to grow their brands, excite subscribers with the popular services they want and love, and lower support costs
  • Provide insights about how to leverage turnkey integrations (including Facebook, HubSpot, and Mailchimp) to seamlessly create automated omnichannel marketing campaigns that excite subscribers and drive marketing ROI
  • Deliver best practices for customer support representatives, product marketers, and content marketers

“Calix is completely dedicated to its customers’ success and the introduction of Broadband Marketing Academy further underscores that commitment,” said Bethany Chinadle, vice president of operations at Triangle Communications. “Calix is taking impressive leaps forward to help broadband marketers learn how to eliminate subscriber churn, create new revenue streams, and increase average revenue per user (ARPU) to grow profitability. They keep our specific needs in mind—whether it’s how to generate insights from the vast amount of data in our networks or create targeting messaging that will resonate with specific subscriber segments. Broadband Marketing Academy will strengthen our marketing capabilities across the entire organization.”

Calix Arms Broadband Service Providers To Drive Subscriber Acquisition, Create Upsell and Cross-Sell Opportunities, and Generate Breakthrough Growth With Calix Marketing Cloud Professional Edition
Calix Marketing Cloud Further Simplifies Omnichannel Campaign Execution With Out-of-the-Box Integration and Automation From HubSpot
Calix Raises the Bar Again by Announcing The World's First Carrier-Class Wi-Fi 6E GigaSpire BLAST Systems, Including Power Over Ethernet, Mesh, and Temperature-Hardened Systems
Calix Revenue EDGE Small Business Solution Enables Broadband Service Providers to Quickly Capitalize on Massive Growth Opportunity
With $1B of Investment Over a Decade, Calix Announces the World's Only End-to-End Solution Strategy That Will Enable Broadband Service Providers To Crush Consumer-Direct Competitors
In Just One Year, MidSouth Fiber Achieves a 248% Increase in Mobile App Adoption, Growing the Value of Its Brand While Reducing Trouble Calls and Exciting Members
Calix Wins New Culture Awards for Best Benefits, Best Compensation, and Happiest Employees Amid Rapid Team Expansion
Cumberland Connect Leverages Calix Marketing Cloud Integration With Mailchimp To Execute Seamless Omnichannel Marketing While Doubling Take Rates for New EDGE Suite Offerings
Calix to Post Third Quarter 2021 Stockholder Letter with Results on October 25th
Calix tritt dem Bundesverband Breitbandkommunikation e.V. (BREKO) bei, deren Mitglieder den Großteil der deutschen Glasfaserfestnetzwettbewerber (80%) repräsentieren.
