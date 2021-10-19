checkAd

New Dynamic Immersive Art Installation From Kenzo Digital to Live in the New York City Skyline at SUMMIT One Vanderbilt

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
19.10.2021, 19:17  |   |   |   

Air, a World-Bending, Multi-Sensory Art Experience To Open October 21, 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenzo Digital, in collaboration with SL Green Realty Corp., is proud to present Air, a mind-bending new immersive art experience within SUMMIT One Vanderbilt. In a true love letter to the city, acclaimed artist Kenzo Digital has taken a thousand-foot-high venue, with a view that spans from Coney Island to the Bronx Zoo, and created a multisensory, transformative experience that is groundbreaking, euphoric, and will forever change the way we view the New York City skyline.

Air, an immersive art installation created by Kenzo Digital for SUMMIT One Vanderbilt, promises to be a mind expanding and wholly unique experience for all those who see it.

"New York City is my home, my constant source of inspiration; it has molded me and given me so much," said Kenzo Digital. "With Air, I want to create a space that shares the intoxicating sense of aspiration and inspiration that New York gives me with everyone who visits it—a beacon of possibility that pays tribute to all that New York is, can be, will be."

Air is a walkthrough art experience that begins after entering SUMMIT One Vanderbilt adjacent to Grand Central Terminal and extends through a mirrored, light-infused elevator ride up a thousand feet to the 91st floor. Once atop the building, Air offers visitors a multi-floor, multi-space immersion that challenges their notions of physical reality, the city that surrounds them, and their sense of self.

Air is a story of both literal and figurative reflection. Through the use of glass mirrors on every structural surface, Air appears boundless, without fixed form, and offers a tantalizing and singular experience for each visitor at each moment. With everything mirrored, each step rearranges what visitors see with incredible complexity and scale, as if in defiance of physics. Air defamiliarizes the world, and the process of finding a new equilibrium opens up a sense of elemental curiosity.

Air is an immersion in nature in the heart of Manhattan, likened to a Central Park in the sky. With its unique vantage point, Air brings the outside environment into the space and then magnifies it infinitely. Whether sunrise or sunset, blue sky or cloudy, rain or snow, inside Air, every weather pattern conjures a revelatory world that provides endless opportunity for exploration.

In addition to its remarkable materiality, Air is a living, breathing entity, expressed through its multisensory use of sound, lighting, production design, and game engine. It's a story that evolves with each successive space, bringing visitors deeper and deeper into the experience until finally, they become part of it. Though Air is deeply personal, the experience reveals shared consciousness, inviting visitors of any age to revel in collective wonder.

After the sun sets, the magic of Air takes new form as the space is transformed through a one-of-a-kind light and sound story, turning it into a beacon of energy, visible to all of New York City.

"Air is another dimension, where you discover that time rearranges itself as fluidly as the view," said Kenzo Digital. "Through its boundless juxtapositions of form, Air compels you to live in the present moment: calm, aware, free."

Kenzo was commissioned to design the installation by SUMMIT One Vanderbilt. Air represents a bold, innovative leap forward in physical-space storytelling and the remarkable potential at the intersection of art and real estate on a grand scale. Air serves as the crown jewel of SUMMIT One Vanderbilt—its unique illusions are visible from the street all around the city.

Air opens to the public on October 21. Air can be viewed and experienced exclusively at Summit One Vanderbilt. Tickets are on sale now at: https://summitov.com/tickets/

About Kenzo Digital
 Kenzo is an artist who creates emotionally powerful, mind-bending alternate worlds in physical and virtual spaces. He juxtaposes elements of art, film, theater, and architecture to produce groundbreaking work that upends your sensory experience in service of story. His goal is not just to entertain or excite, but to engage in ways that create memories of lasting meaning.

Media Contact:
Marissa Paiano, marissa.paiano@berlinrosen.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1664390/Air.jpg

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Dynamic Immersive Art Installation From Kenzo Digital to Live in the New York City Skyline at SUMMIT One Vanderbilt Air, a World-Bending, Multi-Sensory Art Experience To Open October 21, 2021 NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Kenzo Digital, in collaboration with SL Green Realty Corp., is proud to present Air, a mind-bending new immersive art experience …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
California Governor Signs Historic Bill to Legalize Smokable Hemp and CBD Edibles
Empire State Building Introduces 'Happily Ever Empire' Engagement Package For Unforgettable ...
Talos Energy And TechnipFMC Enter Strategic Alliance To Provide Carbon Capture And Storage
Huawei hosts "Green ICT for Green Development" Summit in Partnership with Informa Tech
Cloud4C Named a Visionary in 2021 Gartner(R) Magic Quadrant(TM) for Public Cloud IT Transformation ...
BDSwiss Announces DP World Tour Championship Sponsorship
2021 Suspicious Betting Trends in Global Football Report
GLG Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
SeaLights Announces $30 Million Series B to Revolutionize Software Quality at Scale
Huawei: the Fastest Growing Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage
Titel
Mission Possible Partnership Unveils How Three of the Most Carbon Intensive Industries can Reach ...
California Governor Signs Historic Bill to Legalize Smokable Hemp and CBD Edibles
Asia's Leading Cross-Sector Innovation Technology Trade Expo Taiwan Innotech Expo 2021 Will ...
The Semi-final of the Iron Worlds Championship (IWC) is on! 3 Winners Will Get Cash Prizes From a ...
The Tao of Chinese Calligraphy is the Way to the Whole World
DMCC Awarded 'Global Free Zone of the Year' by Financial Times' fDi Magazine for Seventh Year ...
EU to host Global Conversation about Women and Career Progression on 22 October at the Expo
CGTN: Peng Liyuan attends UNESCO award ceremony for girls, women's education
Citizenship by Investment is the Backbone of Dominica's Housing Revolution
Award-Winning VFX House Expands Leadership Team, Naming Industry Vet Patrick Davenport as Ghost VFX ...
Titel
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
Rare Adverse Effects Continue to Fuel Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy, Despite Safety Breakthroughs
Laser Cladding Market worth $823 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Senate Bill Decriminalizing Psychedelics Could Help Reverse Some 'War on Drugs' Impacts
Increasing Prospects for Digital Content Creation Industry Fueling Rising Market Valuation
Leonardo DiCaprio Invests in Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms to Advance Development of Sustainable ...
New Cancer Therapies Continue to Develop and Give Hope in Rapidly Improving Oncology Space
Plant-Based Protein Food Companies Not Only Targeting Vegans, but Meat-Eaters Too
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI