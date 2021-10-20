Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Net Income of $530 million and EPS of $1.18

“We delivered strong results in the third quarter, paced by solid revenue growth across both net interest income and fees, which combined with excellent expense discipline resulted in positive sequential operating leverage in excess of 2%,” said Chairman and CEO Bruce Van Saun. “Integration planning for our recent acquisitions is going well, and we are excited about the franchise and synergy benefits as we look forward to 2022. While economic growth and loan demand in the second half have been affected by the pandemic, we maintain a positive outlook for a gradual, strong recovery through next year.”

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG or “Citizens”) today reported third quarter 2021 financial results. The earnings press release, investor presentation, and financial supplement are available at http://investor.citizensbank.com . In addition, these materials will be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K and will be available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov .

Citizens also announced today that its board of directors declared a fourth quarter 2021 common stock dividend of $0.39 per share. The dividend is payable on November 12, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 29, 2021.

