checkAd

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Net Income of $530 million and EPS of $1.18

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.10.2021, 12:20  |  31   |   |   

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG or “Citizens”) today reported third quarter 2021 financial results. The earnings press release, investor presentation, and financial supplement are available at http://investor.citizensbank.com. In addition, these materials will be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K and will be available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

“We delivered strong results in the third quarter, paced by solid revenue growth across both net interest income and fees, which combined with excellent expense discipline resulted in positive sequential operating leverage in excess of 2%,” said Chairman and CEO Bruce Van Saun. “Integration planning for our recent acquisitions is going well, and we are excited about the franchise and synergy benefits as we look forward to 2022. While economic growth and loan demand in the second half have been affected by the pandemic, we maintain a positive outlook for a gradual, strong recovery through next year.”

Citizens also announced today that its board of directors declared a fourth quarter 2021 common stock dividend of $0.39 per share. The dividend is payable on November 12, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 29, 2021.

As previously announced, Citizens will host a live conference call to review its third quarter 2021 financial results. Interested parties may access the call and related materials through the following details:

Conference Call

Time: 9:00 am ET

Dial-in: (877) 336-4440, conference ID 6052001

Webcast/Presentation: The live webcast will be available at http://investor.citizensbank.com under Events & Presentations.

Replay Information: A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 12:00 pm ET on October 20, 2021 through November 20, 2021. Please dial (866) 207-1041 and enter access code 7904509. The webcast replay will be available at http://investor.citizensbank.com under Events & Presentations.

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $187.0 billion in assets as of September 30, 2021. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 3,000 ATMs and approximately 1,000 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

Seite 1 von 2
Citizens Financial Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Net Income of $530 million and EPS of $1.18 Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG or “Citizens”) today reported third quarter 2021 financial results. The earnings press release, investor presentation, and financial supplement are available at http://investor.citizensbank.com. In addition, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Organic Garage’s Future of Cheese Launches Its Highly Anticipated All-Natural Plant-Based ...
The Very Good Food Company Completes US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
FSD Pharma Signs Agreement with Covar Pharmaceuticals to Support the Development of Lucid-PSYCH
Tilray Strengthens Leadership Position in Canada
Merck Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of CUBICIN (daptomycin for injection) 500 mg, Lot 934778, ...
With Significant Rain in the Weather Forecast for Much of Northern and Central California, PG&E Has ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Investigated Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) on Behalf of Shareholders
SolarEdge to Announce Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2021 on Tuesday, November 2, 2021
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of ...
GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II Stockholders Approve Business Combination with Mirion
Titel
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Organic Garage’s Future of Cheese Launches Its Highly Anticipated All-Natural Plant-Based ...
AMC Theatres Launches Open Caption Program in 101 U.S. Markets
Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security
Energous Granted FCC Approval for Unlimited Distance Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
BrainChip Returns to the Linley Processor Conference with Discussion of Next-Generation AI-Enabled ...
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
American Water Announces Rich Svindland as President of Missouri American Water and Kevin Tilden as ...
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(35) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Best-in-Class Client Service and Potential for Growth Attracts Two Practices Managing More Than ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.10.21Citizens Announces Steps to Make Banking More Transparent and Accessible
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21Citizens Financial Group Names Sarah Lindstrom to Lead Business Banking
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten