Silver Spruce Engages Phase 1 Gold Grain in Till Sampling and Geochemistry Program at Mystery Au Project, Exploits Gold Belt, Newfoundland and Labrador

BEDFORD, NS / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Silver Spruce Resources, Inc. ("Silver Spruce" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the engagement of an exploration team, managed by the Property Vendor, to carry out gold grain in till sampling and soil geochemical sampling on the Mystery Au project ("Mystery"). The Company recently signed a Definitive Agreement with two parties (the "Vendors") to acquire 100% of three early-stage gold exploration properties, Mystery, Till and Marilyn, (the "Property" or the "Properties") located near Grand Falls, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, 20-25 kilometres west of New Found Gold Corp.'s Queensway project and 15-35 kilometres south of Sokoman Minerals Corp.'s Moosehead gold project (Figure 1).

"We are now approved to engage the exploration programs and the field team is "boots on the ground" today conducting the Phase 1 sampling program," said Greg Davison, Silver Spruce Vice-President Exploration and Director. "The Properties comprise a large, virtually untested area given the number of showings, prospective geology and regional geophysical structures within and adjacent to our holdings. The wide-spaced gold grain in till sampling program's location, frequency, size and shape distribution data will provide the first pass exploration filter over our forthcoming airborne geophysical survey base map from our MPX Geophysics survey."

The gold grain in till program is underway with B zone soil geochemical sampling over a planned 184 locations (Figures 2 and 3 for Mystery Lake and Marilyn blocks). The till samples, expected to average 12kg in weight of screened -¼" or -½" material, will be shipped to Nepean, Ontario and submitted to Overburden Drilling Management ("ODM") for processing and gold grain analysis. ODM is the industry pioneer and global leader in heavy mineral geochemistry and has pioneered innovative indicator mineral techniques for gold, Ni-Cu-PGE, Cu-Zn-Pb, porphyry Cu, kimberlite (diamond), uranium and rare earth element exploration. The soil samples will be shipped to ALS Global in North Vancouver for precious metal and multi-element analysis. ALS Global in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, is a facility certified as ISO 9001:2008 and accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2005 from the Standards Council of Canada.