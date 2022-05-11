Goldi Solar launches HELOC Pro at Intersolar Europe 2022 (FOTO)

Munich (ots) - Goldi Solar (https://www.goldisolar.com/) , India headquartered

global solar panel manufacturer launched its new product line - HELOC Pro

(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qw2TzSCoqQw) . It features mono-facial and

bi-facial panels with the latest M10 wafer size. With a power of 560W, the new

panels can be widely used in utility, agriculture, industrial, institutional and

rooftop applications. The product was launched at Intersolar Europe 2022 - a

three-day solar expo in Munich.



Commenting on the launch, Capt. Ishver Dholakiya, Founder & Managing Director,

Goldi Solar, said, "Goldi Solar is known for its quality and committed delivery

in the industry. We have been exporting to European countries such as Germany,

France, Italy, Greece, Denmark, Croatia and Turkey since 2013. We have just

completed our 2.5 GW factory expansion

(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R11J2v097gM) and now have the capacity and

capability to serve the European market. We have the necessary compliances for

the Europe market."



