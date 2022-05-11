Goldi Solar launches HELOC Pro at Intersolar Europe 2022 (FOTO)
Munich (ots) - Goldi Solar (https://www.goldisolar.com/) , India headquartered
global solar panel manufacturer launched its new product line - HELOC Pro
(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qw2TzSCoqQw) . It features mono-facial and
bi-facial panels with the latest M10 wafer size. With a power of 560W, the new
panels can be widely used in utility, agriculture, industrial, institutional and
rooftop applications. The product was launched at Intersolar Europe 2022 - a
three-day solar expo in Munich.
Commenting on the launch, Capt. Ishver Dholakiya, Founder & Managing Director,
Goldi Solar, said, "Goldi Solar is known for its quality and committed delivery
in the industry. We have been exporting to European countries such as Germany,
France, Italy, Greece, Denmark, Croatia and Turkey since 2013. We have just
completed our 2.5 GW factory expansion
(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R11J2v097gM) and now have the capacity and
capability to serve the European market. We have the necessary compliances for
the Europe market."
The panels are available in a silver frame in four variants: white, transparent,
black and glass to glass. Higher panel conversion efficiency and lower
resistance are characteristic of half-cell structure. The new circuit design
with multi-busbar technology prevents current losses. Advanced glass and cell
surface textured design ensure excellent performance in a low light environment
and reduced hot-spot losses.
Mr. Bharat Bhut, Founder & Director, Goldi Solar, added, "The name HELOC Pro
stands for High-Efficiency Low on Carbon. The name is our tribute to a
solar-powered, energy-efficient, low-carbon economy. Our manufacturing processes
have also been made more efficient, leading to lower carbon emissions. With the
new line of panels, we are strengthening our product portfolio and building a
strong presence in Europe. We are confident that it will be well received by
consumers."
About Goldi Solar:
Goldi Solar is one of the leading Indian solar panel manufacturers, EPC services
providers and independent power producers (IPP). Founded in 2011, it is an MNC
headquartered in Surat, Gujarat catering to several international brands in 20+
countries. We have two facilities of 2.5 at Pipodara and Navsari in Surat,
Gujarat. The company is listed under ALMM (Approved List of Models and
Manufacturers) and also has BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification.
Website: http://www.goldisolar.com/
LinkedIn page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/goldi-solar-private-limited/
Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/goldisolar/
Pressekontakt:
Lavanya Vasisht: 9951017711, mailto:lavanya.v@goldisolar.com
Rajat Gupta: mailto:9953500503.rajat.g@goldisolar.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/134622/5219009
OTS: Goldi Solar Pvt Ltd
